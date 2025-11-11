Influenced officials and determined the amount of cash: NABU and SAP established "Carlson" who controlled the corruption scheme with "kickbacks" in "Energoatom"

NABU and SAP detectives, as part of a case involving searches related to possible large-scale corruption in the energy sector, identified the leader of a criminal organization during Operation Midas. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, it is about "Carlson", who controlled the work of the so-called "laundry", where criminally obtained funds were laundered. NABU established that about 100 million US dollars passed through this office.

The so-called "Carlson", as the Bureau says, determined to whom and how much cash to issue or transfer. He also coordinated influence on officials of central government bodies to resolve issues in his own interests, in particular, in the energy and defense sectors.

It is specified that the office was located in the center of Kyiv, on Hrushevsky Street, on the upper floors of the building.

In conversations recorded by detectives, he manages financial flows, discusses booking trusted individuals through fictitious employment, gives instructions on "security" and shows awareness of possible NABU attention.

NABU previously, on November 10, published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas". In the audio recordings, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and possible threats from anti-corruption bodies.

In turn, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported earlier that on the tapes published by NABU and SAP – "Carlson" – is Timur Mindich, a businessman, film producer, co-owner of the Studio "Kvartal 95" company. Also, according to Zheleznyak's information, Timur Mindich left the territory of Ukraine before the NABU searches.

UNN sources clarified that businessman Timur Mindich left Ukraine a few hours before the searches began. According to sources, Mindich left with his own passport without any obstacles, UNN writes. The interlocutors explain that if it is necessary to detain a person at the border, the investigative bodies - in this case, NABU - had to set special indices. In particular, index "B" means checking documents before the arrival of the investigative group, which can carry out the detention. However, there were no indices regarding Mindich in the databases, so he calmly crossed the border.

Earlier, NABU reported information that the office premises belonged to the family of former deputy, and now Russian senator Andriy Derkach, whom NABU and SAP accuse of another criminal proceeding - state treason. In this office, they kept "black accounting", carried out strict accounting of received funds and laundered them through a network of non-resident companies. A significant part of the operations, including cash withdrawals, was carried out outside Ukraine. It was also established that for providing services to non-members of the criminal organization, the office received payment in the form of a percentage of the amounts processed.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches against the background of exposing a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Against the background of the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.