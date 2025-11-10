Schedules have already become smaller, work is underway to minimize them - Ministry of Energy

The government is working to reduce the duration of power outage schedules, but the situation may change with each new Russian attack. This was stated by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

The situation in the energy system right now… we are working with a deficit. To balance the system, outage schedules are being applied. You see that since the last attack… the schedules have already become shorter. We are, of course, working to minimize them. The situation continues to be difficult, given that we have a massive attack almost every week, both with missiles and a huge number of drones. - said Hrynchuk.

According to her, the basic scenario in the energy sector is that schedules will be reduced, but the situation may change with each subsequent attack.

The government has prepared scenarios for responding to any event that may occur in the energy sector, including the most difficult and critical ones. We all must be prepared that the situation may worsen. - added Hrynchuk.

In most regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules are applied until the end of today, Russian strikes have led to new damage to the energy sector in several regions, and electricity consumption remains high.