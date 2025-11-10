ukenru
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation

Kyiv • UNN

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has revealed new details of a large-scale corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector. The criminal organization systematically received 10-15% kickbacks from Energoatom's contractors for avoiding payment blocking.

Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has released new data regarding the exposure of a large-scale corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

As noted by the prosecutor's office, the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" contractors, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Energoatom's contractors were forced to pay kickbacks to avoid blocking payments for services rendered/products supplied or to avoid losing their supplier status. SAP noted that this practice was called "barrier."

The investigation found that the head of the criminal organization involved a former deputy head of the State Property Fund, who later became an adviser to the Minister of Energy, as well as a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director for physical protection and security of the company, in the implementation of the scheme.

The defendants, using official connections in the ministry and the state company, ensured control over personnel decisions, procurement processes, and the movement of financial flows, according to the SAP publication.

In fact, the management of a strategic enterprise with an annual income of over UAH 200 billion was carried out not by official functionaries, but by outsiders who had no formal authority, but took on the role of "overseers."

- added the prosecutor's office.

At the same time, as noted by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the tapes published by NABU and SAP recorded the voices of the following defendants in the case:

  • "Carlson" - Timur Mindich, businessman, film producer, co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95";
    • "Professor" - Herman Halushchenko, former Minister of Energy and current Minister of Justice of Ukraine;
      • "Tenor" - Dmytro Basov (Myaskovsky), former employee of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, who investigated the murder of journalist Georgiy Gongadze in 2000 and was part of the group investigating the shootings of the Heavenly Hundred and the economic crimes of fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. Then Basov became the head of the physical protection and special security unit of NNEGC "Energoatom";
        • "Rocket" - Ihor Myroniuk, adviser to Herman Halushchenko and assistant to the traitor of Ukraine Andriy Derkach (son of the late ex-head of the SBU Leonid Derkach, former People's Deputy of Ukraine and current senator of the Russian Federation - ed.).

          Recall

          On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducted an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom".

          Against the background of the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

          NABU also published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation was called "Midas".

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
          Energy
          Search
          Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
          National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
          Verkhovna Rada
          Herman Halushchenko
          Ukraine