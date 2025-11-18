Stefanchuk urged the Rada to convene on November 19

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the parliament must fulfill its constitutional duty and called on deputies to return to work on November 19. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Parliament must work. A state at war cannot afford political sabotage... I call on all people's deputies to return to constructive work tomorrow. And to fulfill the duty entrusted to us by the Constitution - Stefanchuk wrote.

He noted that today the Rada was supposed to consider the dismissal of two ministers - Svitlana Hrynchuk (head of the Ministry of Energy) and Herman Halushchenko (head of the Ministry of Justice). Stefanchuk called this a "public request" and a "state necessity in wartime conditions." But due to the blocking of the rostrum, the vote did not take place.

Stefanchuk emphasized that the dismissal of individual ministers and the resignation of the entire government are "different processes that need to be distinguished."

Addition

On November 18, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission on the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers was supposed to take place on November 18.

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation letter. She emphasized the absence of any violations of legislation in her professional activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission on the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the submission of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.