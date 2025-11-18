Stefanchuk urged the Rada to convene on November 19

$42.070.02
04:46 PM • 4484 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 15161 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 29042 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 18217 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 21282 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 24773 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 24815 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31229 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 25020 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58957 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
Popular news
Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanketPhotoVideoNovember 18, 07:46 AM • 24049 views
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USANovember 18, 08:57 AM • 23091 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 28624 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 25905 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 14218 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 1576 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 1910 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 25962 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 28679 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 34679 views
Stefanchuk urged the Rada to convene on November 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1610 views

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk urged deputies to return to work on November 19. The parliament is to consider the dismissal of two ministers, which did not happen due to the blocking of the rostrum.

Stefanchuk urged the Rada to convene on November 19

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the parliament must fulfill its constitutional duty and called on deputies to return to work on November 19. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Parliament must work. A state at war cannot afford political sabotage... I call on all people's deputies to return to constructive work tomorrow. And to fulfill the duty entrusted to us by the Constitution

- Stefanchuk wrote.

He noted that today the Rada was supposed to consider the dismissal of two ministers - Svitlana Hrynchuk (head of the Ministry of Energy) and Herman Halushchenko (head of the Ministry of Justice). Stefanchuk called this a "public request" and a "state necessity in wartime conditions." But due to the blocking of the rostrum, the vote did not take place.

Stefanchuk emphasized that the dismissal of individual ministers and the resignation of the entire government are "different processes that need to be distinguished."

Addition

On November 18, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission on the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers was supposed to take place on November 18.

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation letter. She emphasized the absence of any violations of legislation in her professional activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission on the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the submission of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

Olga Rozgon

