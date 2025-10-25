Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy

In the coming days, with the drop in temperature, local authorities will decide on the start of the heating season in their regions. This was stated by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during a press conference with German Minister of Economy and Energy Kateryna Reiche, reports UNN correspondent.

The heating season has begun for some critical infrastructure facilities. Further, each region, depending on the average daily temperature, will decide on the start of the heating season. I think this will start in the coming days, as we expect a drop in temperature again. There will definitely be no delays from the government on this issue. I think that in the coming days, with the drop in temperature, local authorities will decide on the start of the heating season in their regions. - Hrynchuk said.

The government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population.

