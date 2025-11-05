Russia launched five airstrikes on coal enterprises in Donetsk region - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked coal enterprises in Donetsk region, launching five airstrikes, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As a result of five airstrikes with guided aerial bombs in Donetsk region, facilities of coal industry enterprises were damaged. The boiler house, administrative and warehouse buildings were damaged. The enterprises are currently not operating. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

According to preliminary information, as stated, there are no dead or injured.

"Russian terror does not stop. We are negotiating with partners on strengthening air defense and equipment for rapid restoration of energy infrastructure," said Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy