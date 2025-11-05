Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in Ukraine again overnight - in three regions, power outage schedules today until 9 p.m. in all regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked energy facilities in Donetsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work, as indicated, is ongoing, energy workers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

Today, hourly outage schedules are applied from 07:00 to 21:00 in all regions of Ukraine. In addition, from 07:00 to 22:00, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers are in effect. - noted the Ministry of Energy.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the agency emphasized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.17 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the report says.