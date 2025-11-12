Submissions for the dismissal of the Ministers of Energy and Justice have been received by the Rada - Stefanchuk

Submissions for the dismissal of Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk and Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko have been received by the Verkhovna Rada. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, as reported by UNN.

Submissions regarding the dismissal of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Hrynchuk S. V. and the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Halushchenko H. V. were received by the Verkhovna Rada from the Prime Minister of Ukraine Svyrydenko Yu. A. - wrote Stefanchuk.

According to him, the parliament will consider these issues in the near future in accordance with the established procedure.

Rada to consider dismissal of justice and energy ministers on November 18 - MP

Additionally

At the same time, "Servant of the People" stated that the faction shares the position of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the resignation of the ministers of energy and justice.

These government members cannot remain in office. Decisions on their dismissal will be made as soon as possible, at the next plenary session. We support actions aimed at a comprehensive fight against corruption. Every violation must receive a clear legal response, and sentences must be inevitable. - the message says.

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in their positions due to loss of trust and existing accusations, and called on the Verkhovna Rada to support their resignations.

Recall

Earlier, an application for the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom", on November 10. The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government had suspended Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. He previously held the post of Minister of Energy.