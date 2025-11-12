$42.010.06
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns
02:21 PM • 7708 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13812 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14475 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18974 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36938 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60837 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80709 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124199 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56225 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
Publications
Exclusives
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124190 views
Rada to consider dismissal of justice and energy ministers on November 18 - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the dismissal of the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy on November 18. This issue is the first on the agenda, as reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Rada to consider dismissal of justice and energy ministers on November 18 - MP

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the dismissal of the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy on November 18. This issue is the first on the agenda. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

The issue of dismissing the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy is the first on the agenda on November 18.

- Zheleznyak said.

Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns12.11.25, 17:00 • 1054 views

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in their positions due to loss of trust and existing accusations, and called on the Verkhovna Rada to support their resignations.

Recall

Earlier, an application for the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom", on November 10. The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government had suspended Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. Previously, he held the post of Minister of Energy.

Antonina Tumanova

