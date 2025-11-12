Rada to consider dismissal of justice and energy ministers on November 18 - MP

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the dismissal of the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy on November 18. This issue is the first on the agenda. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in their positions due to loss of trust and existing accusations, and called on the Verkhovna Rada to support their resignations.

Recall

Earlier, an application for the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom", on November 10. The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government had suspended Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. Previously, he held the post of Minister of Energy.