Mysterious blue substance found deep in the Pacific Ocean may explain the origin of life - scientists

In the depths of the Pacific Ocean, researchers have discovered a strange blue substance, indicating the presence of microorganisms capable of surviving in extreme conditions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Globo and Communications Earth & Environment.

In 2022, an expedition of scientists exploring hard-to-reach areas of the seabed in the Pacific Ocean bordering the Mariana Trench discovered underwater mud volcanoes. These geological formations, which are a source of earthquakes and tsunamis, are located too deep to be directly observed. The expedition's specialists were able to collect materials ejected by the volcanoes aboard the German research vessel Sonne. Among these materials, a surprising blue substance was found.

Analysis showed that the substance extracted from underwater volcanoes near the Mariana Trench contained lipid molecules. This, in turn, indicates microbial activity - recent or ancient.

According to the authors, this discovery is striking and unexpected, given the high pressure and extreme alkalinity found inside the volcanoes, which have internal layers with the same pH as bleach.

Experts emphasize that the discovery could offer clues for a better understanding of the origin of life on Earth. Moreover, it provides potential data for understanding structures on other planets.

What is interesting about these discoveries is that life is possible in such extreme conditions as high pH and low organic carbon concentration. ... Until now, the presence of methanogenic microorganisms in this system was assumed, but it could not be directly confirmed. - explains Florence Schubotz, geochemist and co-author of the study.

For further research, the organisms will then be incubated to learn more about the secrets of their survival.

