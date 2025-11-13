Mysterious blue substance found deep in the Pacific Ocean may explain the origin of life - scientists

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
06:55 PM • 910 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 10215 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 37689 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 25875 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 26641 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59533 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 37900 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39088 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37248 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33152 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine received €5.9 billion from the EU: part of the funds from the profits of frozen Russian assetsNovember 13, 09:34 AM • 10139 views
In Zakarpattia, officials carried out multi-million dollar schemes during the renovation of a shelter and a gym: details of the schemePhotoNovember 13, 09:47 AM • 5400 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"PhotoNovember 13, 10:39 AM • 29215 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 48874 views
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhotoNovember 13, 12:51 PM • 15786 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 37689 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59533 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 48929 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 44456 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 101464 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Italy
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 53532 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 53591 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 43527 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 81939 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 81548 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Spotify

Mysterious blue substance found deep in the Pacific Ocean may explain the origin of life - scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

An expedition of scientists discovered a strange blue substance at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, which contains lipid molecules, indicating microbial activity. This discovery could help understand the origin of life on Earth and other planets.

Mysterious blue substance found deep in the Pacific Ocean may explain the origin of life - scientists

In the depths of the Pacific Ocean, researchers have discovered a strange blue substance, indicating the presence of microorganisms capable of surviving in extreme conditions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Globo and Communications Earth & Environment.

Details

In 2022, an expedition of scientists exploring hard-to-reach areas of the seabed in the Pacific Ocean bordering the Mariana Trench discovered underwater mud volcanoes. These geological formations, which are a source of earthquakes and tsunamis, are located too deep to be directly observed. The expedition's specialists were able to collect materials ejected by the volcanoes aboard the German research vessel Sonne. Among these materials, a surprising blue substance was found.

Analysis showed that the substance extracted from underwater volcanoes near the Mariana Trench contained lipid molecules. This, in turn, indicates microbial activity - recent or ancient.

According to the authors, this discovery is striking and unexpected, given the high pressure and extreme alkalinity found inside the volcanoes, which have internal layers with the same pH as bleach.

Experts emphasize that the discovery could offer clues for a better understanding of the origin of life on Earth. Moreover, it provides potential data for understanding structures on other planets.

What is interesting about these discoveries is that life is possible in such extreme conditions as high pH and low organic carbon concentration. ... Until now, the presence of methanogenic microorganisms in this system was assumed, but it could not be directly confirmed.

- explains Florence Schubotz, geochemist and co-author of the study.

For further research, the organisms will then be incubated to learn more about the secrets of their survival.

Recall

In the depths of Enceladus, Saturn's moon, there are large oceans. Recently, chemical reactions indicating the existence of life in the icy celestial body were discovered in the cosmic body.

Volcano in Indonesia spewed an 18 km high ash plume: it affected flights07.07.25, 16:08 • 1850 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Volcanic eruption
Pacific Ocean