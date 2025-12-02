Ministry of Health warns: over-the-counter sleeping pills can harm sleep and health

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 22755 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22946 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 17522 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 19076 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 52249 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49746 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59417 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50206 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45883 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Popular news
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 32234 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 20913 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 20050 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 9404 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 6282 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 4348 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 3914 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 6376 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 22791 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22971 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 38745 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40967 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97328 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 72128 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 88153 views
Ministry of Health warns: over-the-counter sleeping pills can harm sleep and health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and neurologist Yuriy Flomin emphasize the danger of over-the-counter sleeping pills, which disrupt sleep architecture and cause addiction. Drugs with doxylamine or phenobarbital can harm the liver and memory, and herbal remedies often act as a placebo. Only a doctor should prescribe sleeping pills.

Ministry of Health warns: over-the-counter sleeping pills can harm sleep and health

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, together with neurologist Yuriy Flomin, explained why taking sleeping pills without a prescription can be dangerous. According to the expert, such drugs disrupt the natural architecture of sleep, reduce its restorative function, and contribute to the formation of addiction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over-the-counter sleeping pills, for example, those containing doxylamine as an active ingredient, are not good for long-term use, as they negatively affect sleep architecture. Because of this, even after 7–8 hours of sleep, a person may feel tired, as the body cannot fully recover.

– notes Yuriy Flomin.

Especially risky are products with doxylamine or phenobarbital, which can worsen liver function, memory, and attention. Even "herbal" preparations with valerian or motherwort do not stand out for proven effectiveness, and their effect often relies on the placebo effect.

The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers01.12.25, 11:30 • 59732 views

"These are popular products on the Ukrainian market that contain the chemical substance phenobarbital, which causes rapid addiction. Elderly patients who can no longer fall asleep without these drugs have contacted me," notes Yuriy Flomin.

Flomin emphasizes: only a doctor can safely select sleeping pills, and for regular sleep problems, one should first consult a family doctor, and if necessary, a narrow-profile specialist.

Only a doctor should select and prescribe sleeping pills. If you have regular sleep problems – difficulty falling asleep, causeless awakenings in the middle of the night, too early awakenings, etc. – be sure to visit a specialist.

– adds Flomin.

Calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine to change: HPV, updated age schedules and combined vaccines01.12.25, 10:04 • 3380 views

Stepan Haftko

Health
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Ukraine