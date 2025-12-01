Calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine to change: HPV, updated age schedules and combined vaccines

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 2260 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 2842 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 11873 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 30660 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 43936 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 39256 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 40515 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 37956 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 36236 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 42838 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.8m/s
89%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
No deadlines for either side: Trump commented on negotiations for a "peace deal"November 30, 10:55 PM • 11441 views
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reactedPhotoNovember 30, 11:58 PM • 15235 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM • 11467 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ02:45 AM • 18641 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times03:12 AM • 5180 views
Publications
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 2260 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 11873 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 60553 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 99717 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 81741 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 60553 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 49871 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 66289 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 85288 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 116546 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
FIFA (video game series)
Heating

Calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine to change: HPV, updated age schedules and combined vaccines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

From January 1, 2026, the Calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine will be updated, covering 11 infectious diseases, including HPV for girls aged 12-13. The changes will affect vaccination schedules against hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, BCG, and a complete transition to inactivated polio vaccine.

Calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine to change: HPV, updated age schedules and combined vaccines

The updated Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations, effective January 1, 2026, will cover mandatory vaccination against 11 infectious diseases: tuberculosis, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Hib infection, and human papillomavirus (HPV). This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

What changes are expected in the calendar?

The main change concerns the introduction of a single free HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination for girls aged 12-13. The most modern 9-valent vaccine has already been purchased for this purpose.

Changes are also foreseen in the vaccination schedule against viral hepatitis B: vaccinations will be administered at 2–4–6–18 months. Such a schedule will allow the use of modern combined vaccines against several infectious diseases simultaneously (DTaP+Hib+HepB), which will ultimately reduce the number of injections for the child and the number of visits to the medical facility. Currently, vaccination against viral hepatitis B is carried out separately according to the schedule: on the 1st day, and then at 2 and 6 months.

The vaccination schedule for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) also includes age-related changes. Vaccinations will be given at 1 and 4 years of age — instead of 1 and 6 years, as is currently the case. This will provide protection for children at an earlier age, prevent severe disease progression and the development of complications.

Regarding BCG vaccination — against tuberculosis — in 2026, it will be administered 24 hours after the child's birth, and not on the 3rd–5th day of life. Also, for children under 9 months, BCG is administered without prior tuberculin skin test/gamma-interferon release assay if there is no known contact with a person suffering from tuberculosis.

Free HPV Vaccination 2026: Vaccine Procurement Contract Signed08.07.25, 15:34 • 1551 view

Another important step from January 1, 2026, will be the complete transition to inactivated polio vaccine (IPV).

The changes will take effect on January 1, 2026. Family doctors will help adapt individual vaccination plans taking into account the changes. Follow updates on the official resources of the Ministry of Health. Take care of yourself and your health.

New study confirmed the effectiveness of HPV vaccination24.11.25, 10:42 • 3207 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyHealth
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukraine