Calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine to change: HPV, updated age schedules and combined vaccines

The updated Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations, effective January 1, 2026, will cover mandatory vaccination against 11 infectious diseases: tuberculosis, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Hib infection, and human papillomavirus (HPV). This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

What changes are expected in the calendar?

The main change concerns the introduction of a single free HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination for girls aged 12-13. The most modern 9-valent vaccine has already been purchased for this purpose.

Changes are also foreseen in the vaccination schedule against viral hepatitis B: vaccinations will be administered at 2–4–6–18 months. Such a schedule will allow the use of modern combined vaccines against several infectious diseases simultaneously (DTaP+Hib+HepB), which will ultimately reduce the number of injections for the child and the number of visits to the medical facility. Currently, vaccination against viral hepatitis B is carried out separately according to the schedule: on the 1st day, and then at 2 and 6 months.

The vaccination schedule for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) also includes age-related changes. Vaccinations will be given at 1 and 4 years of age — instead of 1 and 6 years, as is currently the case. This will provide protection for children at an earlier age, prevent severe disease progression and the development of complications.

Regarding BCG vaccination — against tuberculosis — in 2026, it will be administered 24 hours after the child's birth, and not on the 3rd–5th day of life. Also, for children under 9 months, BCG is administered without prior tuberculin skin test/gamma-interferon release assay if there is no known contact with a person suffering from tuberculosis.

Free HPV Vaccination 2026: Vaccine Procurement Contract Signed

Another important step from January 1, 2026, will be the complete transition to inactivated polio vaccine (IPV).

The changes will take effect on January 1, 2026. Family doctors will help adapt individual vaccination plans taking into account the changes. Follow updates on the official resources of the Ministry of Health. Take care of yourself and your health.

New study confirmed the effectiveness of HPV vaccination