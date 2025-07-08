$41.800.06
Publications
Exclusives
Free HPV Vaccination 2026: Vaccine Procurement Contract Signed 8 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Ukraine is introducing free human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for girls aged 12–13 for the first time starting next year. Medical Procurements of Ukraine has signed a contract for the purchase of a 9-valent vaccine, with the first deliveries expected in late 2025.

Starting next year, Ukraine will introduce free vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) for the first time, as stipulated by the national vaccination calendar, for girls aged 12–13. Medical Procurements of Ukraine has signed a contract for the purchase of a 9-valent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

It is reported that initially, only girls will be vaccinated as part of the routine immunization. Later, boys will also be included in the preventive vaccination.

The first deliveries of the vaccine are expected at the end of 2025. The procurement was carried out through a managed access mechanism (MAM) — this allows obtaining drugs at a favorable price through direct negotiations with the manufacturer.

This is an important step for the public health system. According to WHO data, two highly oncogenic types of the virus - 16 and 18 - cause about 70% of cervical cancer cases. The 9-valent vaccine protects against 9 most common types of HPV, 7 of which are highly oncogenic.

Free single-dose HPV vaccination for girls according to the national calendar is carried out in 75 countries. In total, HPV vaccination is included in national immunization programs in 149 countries worldwide.

Why preventive HPV vaccination is important

  1. Ukraine is harmonizing its Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations in accordance with international approaches.
    1. Preventive vaccination is intended to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer and other diseases associated with HPV.
      1. Vaccination is recommended before the start of sexual activity, because in such a situation, the vaccine has the highest effectiveness if applied before infection.
