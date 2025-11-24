New study confirmed the effectiveness of HPV vaccination

$42.270.11
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14367 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 15976 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22517 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29703 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31629 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35702 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26820 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22835 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20039 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 16952 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 14953 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 17351 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 5686 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 20994 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
07:12 AM • 14056 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 23, 09:30 AM • 49556 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 127240 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 89997 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 04:05 PM • 94540 views
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 2278 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 3024 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 35059 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 45742 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 47583 views
Tesla Model Y

New study confirmed the effectiveness of HPV vaccination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

A new study confirms the high effectiveness of HPV vaccination, reducing the risk of cervical cancer by 80% in those vaccinated before the age of 16. This study refutes misinformation about vaccine side effects circulating online.

New study confirmed the effectiveness of HPV vaccination

A new study shows that vaccination against the common human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer, is highly effective, providing necessary data to medical professionals in the fight against misinformation about vaccinations, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"HPV vaccination reduces the incidence of cervical cancer by approximately 80% in people vaccinated at age 16 or younger," according to results published Monday in two Cochrane Network reviews, which combine data from numerous studies and are considered the gold standard of research.

Protection remains significant when the vaccine is administered later, although the reduction in cancer risk is lower, according to the study.

The new data comes amid declining vaccination rates against human papillomavirus (HPV). This has been particularly noticeable since 2020, with misinformation spreading on social media, according to Jo Morrison, a consultant in gynecological oncology at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and senior author of the reviews.

"The phenomenon of misinformation leading to declining vaccination rates is observed worldwide, and in other countries, concerns about vaccination have had a serious impact on vaccination coverage," she said.

During the studies, no evidence was found to support claims circulating online that the HPV vaccine causes side effects, including infertility, myalgic encephalomyelitis (also known as chronic fatigue syndrome), or premature ovarian failure.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer in women worldwide.

Despite the vaccine's effectiveness, its coverage varies greatly. In 2022, global coverage of girls with at least one dose of the HPV vaccine was 21%.

While cervical cancer primarily affects women with a cervix, HPV can also cause infections and related diseases in men and boys, including genital warts and some types of head, neck, and anal canal cancers.

Since the vaccine prevents infection rather than treating it, it is most effective when administered before the onset of sexual activity, typically in early adolescence.

Free HPV Vaccination 2026: Vaccine Procurement Contract Signed08.07.25, 15:34 • 1539 views

Julia Shramko

