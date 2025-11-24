New study confirmed the effectiveness of HPV vaccination

A new study shows that vaccination against the common human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer, is highly effective, providing necessary data to medical professionals in the fight against misinformation about vaccinations, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"HPV vaccination reduces the incidence of cervical cancer by approximately 80% in people vaccinated at age 16 or younger," according to results published Monday in two Cochrane Network reviews, which combine data from numerous studies and are considered the gold standard of research.

Protection remains significant when the vaccine is administered later, although the reduction in cancer risk is lower, according to the study.

The new data comes amid declining vaccination rates against human papillomavirus (HPV). This has been particularly noticeable since 2020, with misinformation spreading on social media, according to Jo Morrison, a consultant in gynecological oncology at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and senior author of the reviews.

"The phenomenon of misinformation leading to declining vaccination rates is observed worldwide, and in other countries, concerns about vaccination have had a serious impact on vaccination coverage," she said.

During the studies, no evidence was found to support claims circulating online that the HPV vaccine causes side effects, including infertility, myalgic encephalomyelitis (also known as chronic fatigue syndrome), or premature ovarian failure.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer in women worldwide.

Despite the vaccine's effectiveness, its coverage varies greatly. In 2022, global coverage of girls with at least one dose of the HPV vaccine was 21%.

While cervical cancer primarily affects women with a cervix, HPV can also cause infections and related diseases in men and boys, including genital warts and some types of head, neck, and anal canal cancers.

Since the vaccine prevents infection rather than treating it, it is most effective when administered before the onset of sexual activity, typically in early adolescence.

Free HPV Vaccination 2026: Vaccine Procurement Contract Signed