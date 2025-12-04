"Like 35 espressos": EU considers regulating energy drinks for minors

In the European Union, MEPs have declared their readiness to regulate energy drinks for minors at the European level, amid concerns about health risks such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, anxiety, and sleep disorders, UNN writes, citing Euractiv.

Details

"The lack of restrictions in many member states means that children are freely exposed to these products," said MEP Tilly Metz at a hearing on energy drinks held by the Committee on Food Safety of the Committee on the Environment (ENVI). The politician, who is also a member of the Committee on Health (SANT), added that warning labels alone are not enough, given the active advertising targeting minors on social media, influencers, and sports events.

Regulation across Europe remains inconsistent. France, Denmark, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Poland, Romania, and Hungary are already implementing age restrictions on sales, while the Czech Republic and Portugal are planning similar measures. However, the minimum age varies depending on the EU member state.

According to the consumer organization Foodwatch, the recommended maximum daily caffeine intake for a 13-year-old weighing 50 kg is 150 mg – roughly equivalent to a double espresso.

However, experts invited to the meeting emphasized that minors often consume much more. Munich-based clinical scientist Felix Oberhoffer reported that people with acute or chronic alcoholism drink at least 7 liters per month, which is equivalent to approximately 35 cups of espresso and 1 kilogram of sugar.

MEP Vytenis Andriukaitis, also a member of ENVI and SANT, noted that when it comes to regulation, "there is no universal panacea that would instantly solve all problems."

Instead, he called for a multi-layered approach that includes education, marketing regulation, targeted restrictions, tax incentives, and bans on coffee consumption in certain places, such as schools.

Industry refers to self-regulatory measures

Representing the industry at the meeting, Assobibe – the Italian member of the UNESDA Soft Drinks Europe association – opposed new regulation, emphasizing the industry's voluntary commitments.

"The industry has also taken self-regulatory measures that we are proud of, which we consider correct, appropriate, and adopted with a sense of responsibility," said Giangiacomo Pierini, president of Assobibe.

He insisted that UNESDA members should not promote energy drinks "to children under 13," refrain from selling them in primary and secondary schools, and not advertise them in or near school premises.

After the meeting, UNESDA issued a statement saying that the organization's CEO, Nicolas Hodac, expressed regret that "the hearing was based primarily on ideological views and selective distortion of some research."

The association referred to scientific reviews by international food safety authorities, including the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which confirmed the safety of energy drink ingredients.

Neutral position of the European Commission

In 2015, EFSA concluded in a scientific opinion that single doses of caffeine up to 200 mg and a daily dose of up to 400 mg are safe for adults.

However, the European Commission noted that the data provided by the authority were insufficient to establish safe daily limits for children and adolescents. Nevertheless, the European Commission decided that single doses that are safe for adults may also be safe for young people, as they metabolize caffeine at a similar rate.

The European Commission also emphasized that EU legislation already requires warning labels on high-caffeine beverages and allows EU countries to regulate the sale and advertising of energy drinks, including age restrictions for individuals under 18, "provided that this is scientifically justified and complies with the rules of the Treaty on the Functioning."

The hearing did not discuss taxes on ultra-processed foods, which the European Commission plans to introduce under the initial draft of the Cardiovascular Health Plan, which Euractiv reviewed.

