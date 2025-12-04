"Like 35 espressos": EU considers regulating energy drinks for minors

$42.330.01
December 3, 11:09 PM • 11248 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 17950 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 22547 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 32697 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 37366 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 23431 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 27121 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 25264 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25453 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30643 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The government approved three educational reforms: Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy - SvyrydenkoPhotoDecember 3, 08:57 PM • 11021 views
Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for UkraineDecember 3, 10:52 PM • 10569 views
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificatesDecember 4, 12:40 AM • 10857 views
occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registration12:57 AM • 8916 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe03:50 AM • 6062 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 1052 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 37351 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 38591 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 54288 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 56544 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 61372 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 64456 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 118740 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 92206 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 107851 views
Facebook

"Seismic" threat to global health: new study on ultra-processed food released

