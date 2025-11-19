"Seismic" threat to global health: new study on ultra-processed food released

$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 4268 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15622 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 14392 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 12558 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 13983 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
12:10 PM • 15463 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21302 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 18377 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16458 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missiles
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15600 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 38595 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 38620 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
"Seismic" threat to global health: new study on ultra-processed food released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

The world's largest review links ultra-processed food (UPF) to harm to all major human organ systems, posing a "seismic" threat to global health. UPF displaces fresh foods and is associated with an increased risk of a dozen diseases, including obesity and type 2 diabetes.

"Seismic" threat to global health: new study on ultra-processed food released

Ultra-processed foods (UPF), according to the world's largest review, are linked to harm to every major organ system in the human body and pose a "seismic" threat to global health, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

"UPF is also rapidly displacing fresh foods from the diets of children and adults on all continents and is linked to an increased risk of developing a dozen diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and depression," the publication writes.

"The dramatic rise in UPF consumption worldwide is driven by profit-hungry corporations that use a range of aggressive tactics to stimulate consumption, distort scientific debate, and prevent regulation," as the review of evidence shows, the publication points out.

The findings of a series of three articles published in The Lancet, it is noted, are based on the fact that millions of people are increasingly consuming UPF, such as ready meals, cereals, protein bars, soft drinks, and fast food.

In the UK and the US, for example, it is stated that more than half of the average diet consists of UPF. For some people, especially young, low-income, or disadvantaged areas, a diet containing up to 80% UPF is typical.

Data analyzed by 43 leading global experts show that a diet high in UPF is associated with overeating, poor nutritional quality, and increased exposure to harmful chemicals and additives.

A systematic review of 104 long-term studies conducted for this series found that 92 of them reported an increased risk of developing one or more chronic diseases and early death from all causes.

One of the authors of the series of articles in The Lancet, Professor Carlos Monteiro, Professor of Public Nutrition at the University of São Paulo, stated that the results highlight the need for urgent action to combat UPF.

"The first article in this series of articles in The Lancet shows that ultra-processed foods harm all major human organ systems. The data strongly suggest that humans are not biologically adapted to consume them," he said.

He and his colleagues in Brazil developed the Nova food classification system. They are grouped by level of processing: from one – unprocessed or minimally processed foods, such as whole fruits and vegetables – to four – ultra-processed.

This category includes industrially produced foods, often using artificial flavors, emulsifiers, and colorings. These include soft drinks and packaged snacks, which tend to be very tasty and high in calories but low in nutrients.

They are also designed and marketed to displace fresh food and traditional dishes while maximizing corporate profits, Monteiro noted.

Critics argue that UPF is a vaguely defined category, and existing public health measures, such as those aimed at reducing sugar and salt intake, are sufficient to combat this threat.

Monteiro and his co-authors acknowledged valid scientific criticisms of Nova and UPF, such as the lack of long-term clinical and societal studies, the evolving understanding of mechanisms, and the existence of subgroups with varying nutritional value.

However, they argue that future research should not delay immediate action to combat the UPF scourge, which, they say, is justified by existing data.

"The consumption of ultra-processed foods is changing diets worldwide, displacing fresh and minimally processed foods and dishes," Monteiro warned.

"These changes in people's diets are fueled by powerful global corporations that make huge profits by prioritizing ultra-processed products, and are supported by extensive marketing and political lobbying to stop effective public health policies aimed at promoting healthy eating," he said.

The second article in the series proposes measures to regulate and reduce the production, marketing, and consumption of UPF. The third article states that the driving force behind the growth of UPF is global corporations, not individual choice.

Co-author of the series, Professor Barry Popkin from the University of North Carolina, said: "We call for the inclusion of ingredients that are markers of UPF on front-of-pack labels, alongside excessive saturated fat, sugar, and salt content, to prevent unhealthy ingredient substitutions and ensure more effective regulation."

The authors also proposed stricter marketing restrictions, especially for advertising aimed at children, as well as banning UPF in public places such as schools and hospitals, and setting limits on UPF sales and shelf space in supermarkets.

Scientists not involved in the series of studies generally welcomed the review of evidence but also called for more research on UPF, warning that a link to health harm may not imply causation.

Ultra-processed foods have caused tens of thousands of premature deaths in several countries: research

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
