"Seismic" threat to global health: new study on ultra-processed food released

Ultra-processed foods (UPF), according to the world's largest review, are linked to harm to every major organ system in the human body and pose a "seismic" threat to global health, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

"UPF is also rapidly displacing fresh foods from the diets of children and adults on all continents and is linked to an increased risk of developing a dozen diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and depression," the publication writes.

"The dramatic rise in UPF consumption worldwide is driven by profit-hungry corporations that use a range of aggressive tactics to stimulate consumption, distort scientific debate, and prevent regulation," as the review of evidence shows, the publication points out.

The findings of a series of three articles published in The Lancet, it is noted, are based on the fact that millions of people are increasingly consuming UPF, such as ready meals, cereals, protein bars, soft drinks, and fast food.

In the UK and the US, for example, it is stated that more than half of the average diet consists of UPF. For some people, especially young, low-income, or disadvantaged areas, a diet containing up to 80% UPF is typical.

Data analyzed by 43 leading global experts show that a diet high in UPF is associated with overeating, poor nutritional quality, and increased exposure to harmful chemicals and additives.

A systematic review of 104 long-term studies conducted for this series found that 92 of them reported an increased risk of developing one or more chronic diseases and early death from all causes.

One of the authors of the series of articles in The Lancet, Professor Carlos Monteiro, Professor of Public Nutrition at the University of São Paulo, stated that the results highlight the need for urgent action to combat UPF.

"The first article in this series of articles in The Lancet shows that ultra-processed foods harm all major human organ systems. The data strongly suggest that humans are not biologically adapted to consume them," he said.

He and his colleagues in Brazil developed the Nova food classification system. They are grouped by level of processing: from one – unprocessed or minimally processed foods, such as whole fruits and vegetables – to four – ultra-processed.

This category includes industrially produced foods, often using artificial flavors, emulsifiers, and colorings. These include soft drinks and packaged snacks, which tend to be very tasty and high in calories but low in nutrients.

They are also designed and marketed to displace fresh food and traditional dishes while maximizing corporate profits, Monteiro noted.

Critics argue that UPF is a vaguely defined category, and existing public health measures, such as those aimed at reducing sugar and salt intake, are sufficient to combat this threat.

Monteiro and his co-authors acknowledged valid scientific criticisms of Nova and UPF, such as the lack of long-term clinical and societal studies, the evolving understanding of mechanisms, and the existence of subgroups with varying nutritional value.

However, they argue that future research should not delay immediate action to combat the UPF scourge, which, they say, is justified by existing data.

"The consumption of ultra-processed foods is changing diets worldwide, displacing fresh and minimally processed foods and dishes," Monteiro warned.

"These changes in people's diets are fueled by powerful global corporations that make huge profits by prioritizing ultra-processed products, and are supported by extensive marketing and political lobbying to stop effective public health policies aimed at promoting healthy eating," he said.

The second article in the series proposes measures to regulate and reduce the production, marketing, and consumption of UPF. The third article states that the driving force behind the growth of UPF is global corporations, not individual choice.

Co-author of the series, Professor Barry Popkin from the University of North Carolina, said: "We call for the inclusion of ingredients that are markers of UPF on front-of-pack labels, alongside excessive saturated fat, sugar, and salt content, to prevent unhealthy ingredient substitutions and ensure more effective regulation."

The authors also proposed stricter marketing restrictions, especially for advertising aimed at children, as well as banning UPF in public places such as schools and hospitals, and setting limits on UPF sales and shelf space in supermarkets.

Scientists not involved in the series of studies generally welcomed the review of evidence but also called for more research on UPF, warning that a link to health harm may not imply causation.

