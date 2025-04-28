Ultra-processed foods have caused tens of thousands of premature deaths in several countries: research

The consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) has caused more than 124,000 premature deaths in the United States during 2017-2018. This was reported by UPI, writes UNN.

Details

According to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, nearly 125,000 premature deaths occurred in the United States in 2017 and 2018. In particular, more than 25,000 Brazilians died prematurely in those years due to poor health outcomes associated with the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

The researchers' statistical model also showed more than 17,000 similar deaths in the UK in 2018 and 2019 and another 17,000 in Mexico during 2016.

Similarly, according to media reports, more than 7,700 premature deaths related to the consumption of ultra-processed foods were recorded in Canada in 2016. While in Australia in 2016, 3,277 cases were recorded, in Colombia in 2015 - 2,813 cases, and in Chile in 2010 - 1,874 cases.

According to the information, ultra-processed foods, or UPF, are usually defined as those containing mass-produced ingredients that cannot be prepared at home, such as preservatives, emulsifiers and sweeteners. They often contain added fats, starches, sugars, salts and hydrogenated oils extracted from other foods.

Sweet drinks, sweets and chocolate, pizza, hamburgers, chicken nuggets and other popular foods are defined as UPF in the NOVA food classification system. High consumption of these foods is associated with many different diseases, including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, some types of cancer and depression.

For example, according to a study by the University of São Paulo, by 2018, UPF already accounted for more than half of the total food energy consumed in high-income countries such as the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. And from one-fifth to one-third of the total food energy consumed in middle-income countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

Scientists have determined that the percentage of premature deaths associated with UPF ranges from 4% in countries with lower UPF consumption to nearly 14% in countries with the highest UPF consumption, such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to lead researcher Eduardo A. A. Nilson, despite the fact that the United States has the highest percentage of premature deaths associated with UPF, mortality rates in the United States have stabilised in recent years. While in low- and middle-income countries such as Brazil, Chile and Colombia, it continues to grow.

Our findings on mortality related to malnutrition in low- and middle-income countries show that malnutrition is replacing traditional fresh and minimally processed foods. And this can lead to an increase in mortality from non-communicable diseases associated with unhealthy diets. - Nilson said in email comments.

"These countries are already facing accelerated changes in nutrition and epidemiology, and the replacement of traditional diets with UPF is increasing, especially among low-income families, which exacerbates the problems of the double burden of malnutrition."

According to the researcher, global food systems have made UPF more accessible and affordable in all countries, leading to changes in diets around the world, as well as new health problems that "require political action by national governments".

UPF consumption "is a global priority, and it requires more than just consumer education, because food choices are determined by many factors beyond consumers, mostly related to the food environment. - said Nilson.

"Food choices depend on price, availability, information and other factors, and education alone is not enough to ensure healthy eating. Therefore, we need to make healthy eating easier, more accessible and more affordable," he added.

