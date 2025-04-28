Ultra-processed foods have caused tens of thousands of premature deaths in several countries: research

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 41165 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42586 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47642 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75880 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126501 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104306 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74250 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 152096 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68766 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53567 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2m/s
26%
761 mm
Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 30051 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 31140 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 28784 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 33822 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 33590 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 41168 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 152097 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 127360 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 155164 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 204733 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pope Francis

Petro Poroshenko

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 10144 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 10451 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126504 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 49146 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 84217 views
Actual

Sukhoi Su-27

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Pantsir missile system

Ultra-processed foods have caused tens of thousands of premature deaths in several countries: research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

Consumption of UPF caused more than 124,000 premature deaths in the United States in 2017-2018. The highest percentage of deaths related to UPF in the USA and Great Britain.

Ultra-processed foods have caused tens of thousands of premature deaths in several countries: research

The consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) has caused more than 124,000 premature deaths in the United States during 2017-2018. This was reported by UPI, writes UNN.

Details

According to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, nearly 125,000 premature deaths occurred in the United States in 2017 and 2018. In particular, more than 25,000 Brazilians died prematurely in those years due to poor health outcomes associated with the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

The researchers' statistical model also showed more than 17,000 similar deaths in the UK in 2018 and 2019 and another 17,000 in Mexico during 2016.

Similarly, according to media reports, more than 7,700 premature deaths related to the consumption of ultra-processed foods were recorded in Canada in 2016. While in Australia in 2016, 3,277 cases were recorded, in Colombia in 2015 - 2,813 cases, and in Chile in 2010 - 1,874 cases.

Banana peel: a new ingredient for baking, healthy and delicious16.04.25, 05:41 • 9645 views

According to the information, ultra-processed foods, or UPF, are usually defined as those containing mass-produced ingredients that cannot be prepared at home, such as preservatives, emulsifiers and sweeteners. They often contain added fats, starches, sugars, salts and hydrogenated oils extracted from other foods.

Sweet drinks, sweets and chocolate, pizza, hamburgers, chicken nuggets and other popular foods are defined as UPF in the NOVA food classification system. High consumption of these foods is associated with many different diseases, including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, some types of cancer and depression.

For example, according to a study by the University of São Paulo, by 2018, UPF already accounted for more than half of the total food energy consumed in high-income countries such as the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. And from one-fifth to one-third of the total food energy consumed in middle-income countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

Brain differences in supporters of left and right authoritarianism: a new study28.04.25, 10:43 • 2888 views

Scientists have determined that the percentage of premature deaths associated with UPF ranges from 4% in countries with lower UPF consumption to nearly 14% in countries with the highest UPF consumption, such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to lead researcher Eduardo A. A. Nilson, despite the fact that the United States has the highest percentage of premature deaths associated with UPF, mortality rates in the United States have stabilised in recent years. While in low- and middle-income countries such as Brazil, Chile and Colombia, it continues to grow.

Our findings on mortality related to malnutrition in low- and middle-income countries show that malnutrition is replacing traditional fresh and minimally processed foods. And this can lead to an increase in mortality from non-communicable diseases associated with unhealthy diets.

- Nilson said in email comments.

Shocking discovery: Plastic in the arteries of stroke patients increases risk24.04.25, 07:48 • 4235 views

"These countries are already facing accelerated changes in nutrition and epidemiology, and the replacement of traditional diets with UPF is increasing, especially among low-income families, which exacerbates the problems of the double burden of malnutrition."

According to the researcher, global food systems have made UPF more accessible and affordable in all countries, leading to changes in diets around the world, as well as new health problems that "require political action by national governments".

UPF consumption "is a global priority, and it requires more than just consumer education, because food choices are determined by many factors beyond consumers, mostly related to the food environment.

- said Nilson.

"Food choices depend on price, availability, information and other factors, and education alone is not enough to ensure healthy eating. Therefore, we need to make healthy eating easier, more accessible and more affordable," he added.

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed21.04.25, 12:18 • 43878 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthNews of the World
Colombia
Chile
Mexico
Brazil
Australia
Canada
United Kingdom
United States
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$94,724.10
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.55
Золото
$3,284.40
Ethereum
$1,807.00