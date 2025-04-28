Brain differences in supporters of left and right authoritarianism: a new study

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 21152 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 24909 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 31735 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 60288 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 107929 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 93803 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 68127 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 138231 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 67423 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52530 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 15018 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 12543 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 14421 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 18036 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 19400 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 21152 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 138231 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 115173 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 143665 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 193741 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 107930 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 44485 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 79787 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 70426 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 73936 views
Brain differences in supporters of left and right authoritarianism: a new study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

People with authoritarian views have differences in brain structures. Right-wing authoritarians have less gray matter, while left-wing authoritarians have less cortical thickness.

Brain differences in supporters of left and right authoritarianism: a new study

People who support authoritarian views have significant differences in brain structures compared to those whose political beliefs are more centrist. This is reported by Futurism, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the team of the University of Zaragoza (Spain) recruited 100 young people - 63 women and 37 men, without mental disorders - aged 18 to 30 years. Along with brain scans using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), participants were asked questions that help identify both right-wing and left-wing authoritarianism and measure how anxious, impulsive, and emotional they are.

According to the researchers, right-wing authoritarians are people who profess conservative ideologies and so-called "traditional values" who advocate "punitive measures of social control," while left-wing authoritarians are interested in "violent overthrow and punishment of existing structures of power and governance in society."

Microplastics Entangle Bees, Harm Memory and Honey Quality - Washington Post 27.04.25, 18:49 • 3304 views

Although participants whose beliefs were more in line with authoritarianism differed significantly from their less authoritarian counterparts, the study also observed some marked differences between brain scans of left-wing and right-wing authoritarian figures.

In an interview with PsyPost, lead author of the study Jesus Adrian-Ventura said that he and his team found that right-wing authoritarianism is associated with a smaller volume of gray matter in the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex - "an area responsible for understanding the thoughts and views of others."

Left-wing authoritarian supporters in this group had less cortical thickness (or the outer layer of the brain) in the right anterior insula, which previous studies have also shown to correlate with moral disgust and the ability to deeper emotional regulation. 

The author, who is also a member of the interdisciplinary research group PseudoLab, added that psychological questionnaires completed by the subjects also showed that "both left-wing and right-wing authoritarian leaders act impulsively in emotionally negative situations, with the former tending to be more anxious."

As noted in the article, this is probably the first study to examine the differences between right-wing and left-wing authoritarianism, rather than simply lumping them into one category. The results add new perspectives to understanding the psychological and neurobiological aspects of extremist beliefs that are gaining popularity in today's world.

Scientists have made a breakthrough in growing teeth in the lab to replace fillings and implants26.04.25, 12:30 • 4020 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthNews of the World
Spain
