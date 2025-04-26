$41.690.00
Scientists have made a breakthrough in growing teeth in the lab to replace fillings and implants

Kyiv

 • 318 views

Scientists have developed a material that mimics the body's environment to grow teeth from a patient's cells. This can replace fillings and implants, integrating into the jaw like natural ones.

Scientists have made a breakthrough in growing teeth in the lab to replace fillings and implants

Scientists have made an important step towards growing replacement teeth in the laboratory. This could completely change the approach to dental treatment, replacing traditional fillings and dental implants, UNN writes with reference to Live Science.

Details

A team of researchers from King's College London has developed an innovative material that mimics the natural environment of the human body, according to a study published in the journal ACS Macro Letters.

In their new work, scientists used hydrogel - a soft, gel-like material that can absorb large amounts of water and mimics the natural cellular environment. It allows stem cells to slowly exchange signals, which triggers the process of tooth formation, similar to what happens in the embryo. This was the main breakthrough: previous attempts failed precisely because of improper signal transmission.

This breakthrough allows teeth to be grown from the patient's own cells.

In the future, laboratory-grown teeth will be able to completely replace damaged or lost ones - they will integrate into the jaw like natural ones, with a much lower probability of rejection.

So far, the research is at an early stage, but scientists are already working on how best to transplant these teeth - either by allowing them to grow directly inside the mouth, or by implanting ready-made structures created in the laboratory.

Such innovations can radically change the future of dentistry, making dental treatment more natural, effective and durable.

5 Tips to Get Your Child to Brush Their Teeth and Make it a Fun Game20.03.25, 08:15 • 136099 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Health Technologies
