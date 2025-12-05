IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 4124 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 18336 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 29715 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 26654 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 45035 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 30588 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 47323 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23788 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22945 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 23086 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.7m/s
85%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering DisinformationPhotoDecember 4, 11:00 PM • 12372 views
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 9638 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 13430 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals03:32 AM • 17824 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 13752 views
Publications
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 8374 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 45042 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 36786 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 47334 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 53895 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Rustem Umerov
Timur Mindich
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Siversk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 3710 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 17312 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 31160 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 31892 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 76448 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The New York Times
FIFA (video game series)

IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The International Monetary Fund has named conditions for a new four-year EFF program with Ukraine, which provides access to 8.1 billion US dollars. Among the conditions are the adoption of the 2026 budget, expansion of the tax base, and a number of others.

IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget

The International Monetary Fund has named conditions (prior actions) in addition to the adoption of the State Budget for 2026 for a new program with Ukraine, as stated by IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack at a briefing on December 4, UNN writes.

Details

Kozack indicated that on November 26, IMF staff and Ukrainian authorities reached a staff-level agreement on a new four-year EFF program with potential access to $8.1 billion.

The program remains subject to the completion of prior actions, obtaining adequate financing assurances from donors, and, of course, approval by the IMF Executive Board.

- said Kozack.

She commented on the budget issue in this context.

The adoption of the 2026 budget was one of the prior actions agreed with the authorities. The team is currently evaluating the full text of the budget, but the preliminary assessment is that it is broadly consistent with program commitments.

- noted the IMF spokesperson.

She also named other prior actions.

In addition to the budget, which I just mentioned, some other areas include the tax base, expanding the tax base by adopting legislation on taxing income received through digital platforms, closing customs loopholes for consumer goods imports, and abolishing VAT registration benefits. Agreement was also reached on measures to combat informal economic activity, including by strengthening competition in public procurement and eliminating loopholes in the current labor code.

- noted Kozack.

According to her, "the authorities have made it clear that they remain committed to the reform agenda, and this includes mobilizing domestic revenues, combating the informal economy, protecting independent anti-corruption institutions, and debt restructuring to restore sustainability."

Debt Restructuring: Ukraine says its GDP warrant exchange plan is the best04.12.25, 20:42 • 3400 views

"Regarding the new program, the authorities, as I noted, have reaffirmed their strong commitment to maintaining a properly resourced and independent anti-corruption institutional complex. They also agreed to continue reforms of the tax and customs services, including by appointing a new head of customs and improving IT systems to increase efficiency, as well as working to restore public trust, increase revenues, and ultimately support the reconstruction that Ukraine will need. And on the part of state-owned enterprises, the authorities have committed to improving financial planning, reporting, and auditing, as well as reforming nomination procedures for state-owned enterprises and state-owned banks," said the IMF spokesperson.

The National Bank of Ukraine, according to the IMF spokesperson, "aims to reduce inflation while providing greater exchange rate flexibility to absorb shocks and maintain adequate foreign exchange reserves."

Regarding financing

"As for financing, the program is expected to catalyze large-scale external support to help close or fully close the financing gap in Ukraine," the IMF spokesperson continued.

According to her, the size of the financing gap, which, according to her information, "has been the subject of some discussions here or questions, we estimate the size of the financing gap over the life of the program at $136.5 billion." "This is over the entire term of the program. In particular, for 2026, or perhaps for the period from 2026 to 2027, we estimate the remaining financing gap at $63 billion. So, our message is that prompt donor action is necessary to help Ukraine finance its large fiscal and external financial needs and avoid a liquidity shortfall during the ongoing war," Kozack said.

EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution03.12.25, 15:24 • 74864 views

Regarding debt restructuring

"Regarding some questions about GDP warrants, at this point regarding the restructuring of GDP warrants, I can say that we have taken note of the proposal made by the Ukrainian authorities to warrant holders on December 1. We are closely monitoring the reaction and also analyzing the proposed terms of the offer," the IMF spokesperson said.

And, according to Kozack, "as always, any debt restructuring agreement will be assessed in the context of ensuring debt sustainability and, of course, ensuring adequate financing or financing assurances that Ukraine will need under the program."

Regarding the fight against corruption

"Regarding some more specific issues regarding the fight against corruption, we see that recent developments in Ukraine once again underscore the importance of a decisive fight against corruption in Ukraine, improving governance, and continuing to reform state-owned enterprises. As we have said in the past, Ukraine needs a robust anti-corruption architecture that will help level the playing field in Ukraine," Kozack said.

This, according to her, "will help protect state resources; it will improve the business climate, and it will also help Ukraine ultimately attract private investment."

"This is a central element. These anti-corruption reforms are a central element of reforms for the donor community as a whole, as Ukraine seeks their support for critical repairs and post-war reconstruction, ultimately," the IMF spokesperson noted.

Ukraine and the IMF reached an agreement on a new support program worth $8.2 billion26.11.25, 23:20 • 4198 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
War in Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Ukraine