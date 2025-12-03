$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
01:22 PM • 208 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 2022 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 7488 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 13112 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 17179 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 25806 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 33817 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28779 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38763 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75498 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Tags
Authors
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The European Union proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs, amounting to 90 billion euros, over the next two years. This will be done through EU borrowing or a reparations loan from frozen Russian assets.

The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution

The European Union proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs of 90 billion euros over the next two years - two options are proposed for this - either through EU borrowing or a reparations loan from frozen Russian assets, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday during a briefing on solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027, writes UNN.

We must increase the cost of war for Putin's aggression. And today's proposal gives us the means to do so. So, what is this proposal? Today we propose to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs over the next two years. So, that's 90 billion euros. The rest will be covered by international partners. And today we are offering member states two solutions for agreement

- said von der Leyen.

According to her, "the first solution is EU borrowing. "This is essentially raising capital on capital markets and using the EU budget as a guarantee for this. And transferring this capital as a loan to Ukraine," she explained. "This decision must be adopted unanimously."

"And the second solution, which we are proposing today in the legal text, is a so-called reparations loan. Here we would use the cash balances from immobilized Russian assets in the European Union," von der Leyen said.

According to her, "we propose to cover all financial institutions that have accumulated such cash balances. And these institutions will have to transfer the cash to a reparations loan instrument. In other words, we take the cash balances," she noted.

"We provide them to Ukraine as a loan. And Ukraine must repay this loan if and when Russia pays reparations," she noted. "This decision can be adopted by a qualified majority."

EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine