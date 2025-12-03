The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution

The European Union proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs of 90 billion euros over the next two years - two options are proposed for this - either through EU borrowing or a reparations loan from frozen Russian assets, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday during a briefing on solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027, writes UNN.

We must increase the cost of war for Putin's aggression. And today's proposal gives us the means to do so. So, what is this proposal? Today we propose to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs over the next two years. So, that's 90 billion euros. The rest will be covered by international partners. And today we are offering member states two solutions for agreement - said von der Leyen.

According to her, "the first solution is EU borrowing. "This is essentially raising capital on capital markets and using the EU budget as a guarantee for this. And transferring this capital as a loan to Ukraine," she explained. "This decision must be adopted unanimously."

"And the second solution, which we are proposing today in the legal text, is a so-called reparations loan. Here we would use the cash balances from immobilized Russian assets in the European Union," von der Leyen said.

According to her, "we propose to cover all financial institutions that have accumulated such cash balances. And these institutions will have to transfer the cash to a reparations loan instrument. In other words, we take the cash balances," she noted.

"We provide them to Ukraine as a loan. And Ukraine must repay this loan if and when Russia pays reparations," she noted. "This decision can be adopted by a qualified majority."

