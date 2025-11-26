Ukraine and the IMF reached an agreement on a new support program worth $8.2 billion
Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund have reached a staff-level agreement on a new 4-year support program worth $8.2 billion. This program will help finance critical expenditures and maintain macro-financial stability.
Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached staff-level agreements on a new support program. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, informs UNN.
According to her, a week of active work by the IMF mission led by its head Gavin Gray in Kyiv "ended with a good result."
The total volume of the program is 8.2 billion dollars for 4 years. This program will help finance critical expenditures, maintain macro-financial stability, and attract additional external support, which is critically important for us in the coming years. The agreement still needs to be approved by the IMF Executive Board
She also clarified the details of Ukraine's cooperation with the Fund:
- The IMF confirmed the resilience of the Ukrainian economy. Despite attacks on energy and infrastructure, the economy is working, and Ukraine demonstrates its ability to manage risks and maintain stability in the most difficult conditions;
- The government has prepared the 2026 budget in accordance with the framework of the new IMF program - with an emphasis on the efficiency of spending every hryvnia. We count on the support of people's deputies during the approval of the draft state budget as a whole;
- Ukraine continues its course of reforms. Our priorities remain unchanged: macroeconomic stability, debt sustainability, transparency, and strong institutions. We are ready to continue implementing policies to combat the shadow economy, counter corruption, and strengthen governance in the public sector. In particular, the corporate governance of state-owned enterprises is being rebooted, and the competition for the position of customs chief is ongoing.
"I am grateful to the International Monetary Fund team for their support throughout all the years of the full-scale invasion during this crucial time for our country. We look forward to the approval of the program by the IMF Executive Board," Svyrydenko added.
Last week, Ukraine held a meeting with the IMF mission regarding the new Extended Fund Facility Program for 2026-2029. The reboot of the energy system and the adoption of the State Budget-2026 by December 2 were discussed.
