Ukraine and the IMF reached an agreement on a new support program worth $8.2 billion

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached staff-level agreements on a new support program. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, informs UNN.

According to her, a week of active work by the IMF mission led by its head Gavin Gray in Kyiv "ended with a good result."

The total volume of the program is 8.2 billion dollars for 4 years. This program will help finance critical expenditures, maintain macro-financial stability, and attract additional external support, which is critically important for us in the coming years. The agreement still needs to be approved by the IMF Executive Board