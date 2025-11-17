First payment under new IMF program expected in January 2026 - Pidlasa

Ukraine may receive the first tranche under the new IMF program, amounting to about $8 billion, in January 2026. This was reported by Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada budget committee, on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The official said that during a meeting with IMF mission chief Gavin Gray, she discussed the details of the state budget for 2026. According to her, the IMF is offering Ukraine a program worth about $8 billion over four years.

The total volume of the program that the IMF is offering Ukraine is about $8 billion over 4 years. This is less than we expected and less than we need - she wrote.

Pidlasa emphasized that despite the smaller volume, cooperation with the IMF is necessary to receive funds from other international partners.

The program with the IMF is the key to receiving funding from other partners, including a reparations loan - she noted.

According to Pidlasa, Ukraine expects the first payment under the new program as early as January 2026.

Recall

The IMF mission began today in Kyiv discussions on a new financing program with Ukraine. This was stated in a statement by IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Prishila Tofano today in Kyiv.