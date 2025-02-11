Musk offers to buy OpenAI for a record $97.4 billion: what's going on

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34445 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 76369 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100012 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93103 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122510 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102072 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113182 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116817 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157067 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101589 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 81180 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 52332 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 103106 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 81746 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113192 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122510 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157067 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147458 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179666 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 81746 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 103106 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135696 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137552 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165619 views
Musk offers to buy OpenAI for a record $97.4 billion: what's going on

Musk offers to buy OpenAI for a record $97.4 billion: what's going on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31753 views

Elon Musk and a group of investors made an offer to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion. Sam Altman responded to the offer with a sarcastic response about the possibility of acquiring Twitter.

Elon Musk and a group of investors have made an offer to acquire OpenAI for $97.4 billion, which could significantly affect the future of artificial intelligence. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Musk, who has a long-standing conflict with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has previously filed a number of lawsuits against the company, accusing it of straying from its original nonprofit mission.

OpenAI operates within a complex corporate structure: it is controlled by a non-profit organization that runs a for-profit company, OpenAI LP. Under Altman's leadership, the company has grown into a giant worth about $100 billion, sparking controversy over its original principles and commercial ambitions.

Musk's proposed acquisition, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, could give him control over a competitor to his own company, X.AI. Lawyers representing the investors insist on the need for OpenAI to return to open source and prioritize security, as opposed to the current commercial strategy.

Altman responded by sarcastically pointing out on social network X that the company could have bought Twitter for $9.74 billion instead. This further exacerbated the tension between the parties, which has been ongoing since Musk left OpenAI in 2018. Musk had previously tried to convince the co-founders to allow Tesla to acquire the company, which was unsuccessful.

OpenAI's investors, including Microsoft and Thrive Capital, expect to see an increase in profits, which may have influenced Altman's decision to accelerate the commercialization of the company's technology.

OpenAI exposes Elon Musk: tech billionaire wanted “absolute control” over ChatGPT17.12.24, 14:56 • 14856 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
openaiOpenAI
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk
microsoftMicrosoft
twitterTwitter

