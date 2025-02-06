Zuckerberg got rich by $40 billion: what's happening with Meta shares

This year, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, became $40 billion richer. Meta shares are showing record growth, with their market value rising to $1.78 trillion. UNN reports this with reference to Business Insider.

Details

"This year, Mark Zuckerberg has become $40 billion richer," the report says.

Shares of the Facebook and Instagram owner have risen by more than 17% this year due to investor enthusiasm for its AI ambitions. In 12 sessions, Meta's value has increased by $235 billion, bringing the company to a valuation of almost $1.8 trillion.

Zuckerberg's current net worth is $248 billion, just $12 billion behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who added $21 billion to his fortune this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Both of them are behind Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, whose fortune is $424 billion, but ahead of Oracle's Larry Ellison and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who have $194 billion and $191 billion, respectively.

The Meta CEO first took second place in October 2024, when his fortune was only $206 billion. Since then, Tesla shares have risen sharply, helping Musk widen the gap between his closest competitor.

Addendum

Meta is in talks to reincorporate outside of Delaware in the US, becoming the latest tech group to explore leaving a state long considered an American corporate haven.