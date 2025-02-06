ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 22317 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65658 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102587 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105964 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123783 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102340 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129725 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103550 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113305 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Zuckerberg got rich by $40 billion: what's happening with Meta shares

Zuckerberg got rich by $40 billion: what's happening with Meta shares

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28333 views

Meta's founder's fortune reached $248 billion due to a 17% increase in the company's shares. Meta's market value has increased to $1.78 trillion due to investment interest in AI development.

This year, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, became $40 billion richer. Meta shares are showing record growth, with their market value rising to $1.78 trillion. UNN reports this with reference to Business Insider.

Details

"This year, Mark Zuckerberg has become $40 billion richer," the report says.

Shares of the Facebook and Instagram owner have risen by more than 17% this year due to investor enthusiasm for its AI ambitions. In 12 sessions, Meta's value has increased by $235 billion, bringing the company to a valuation of almost $1.8 trillion.

Zuckerberg's current net worth is $248 billion, just $12 billion behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who added $21 billion to his fortune this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Both of them are behind Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, whose fortune is $424 billion, but ahead of Oracle's Larry Ellison and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who have $194 billion and $191 billion, respectively.

The Meta CEO first took second place in October 2024, when his fortune was only $206 billion. Since then, Tesla shares have risen sharply, helping Musk widen the gap between his closest competitor.

Meta to pay Trump $25 million for blocking his accounts30.01.25, 02:47 • 32313 views

Addendum

Meta is in talks to reincorporate outside of Delaware in the US, becoming the latest tech group to explore leaving a state long considered an American corporate haven.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

