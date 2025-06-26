Slovak Prime Minister Fico demands postponement of vote on sanctions against Russia: has a demand

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 14807 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 55292 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 39735 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 98317 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 58432 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 55348 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 64337 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 91401 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 94235 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91770 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 72756 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 47321 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over Pfizergate07:37 AM • 15923 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 69302 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 20561 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 55293 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 98317 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 107756 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 114153 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 121235 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Iran
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 948 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 47508 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 47515 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 55431 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 49462 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
BFM TV
The New York Times
Fox News

Slovak Prime Minister Fico demands postponement of vote on sanctions against Russia: has a demand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2656 views

Slovakia will not support the new EU sanctions package against Russia due to unresolved gas supply issues after 2027. Prime Minister Robert Fico demands a postponement of the vote, which could lead to a deficit and losses of up to 20 billion euros.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico demands postponement of vote on sanctions against Russia: has a demand

Slovakia will not support the new EU sanctions package against Russia and will demand a postponement of the vote until Slovak concerns about gas supplies after 2027 are resolved, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

On June 10, the European Commission proposed a new, 18th, package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, targeting Moscow's energy revenues, banks and military industry.

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list10.06.25, 17:41 • 63194 views

Slovakia and Hungary have opposed the sanctions due to their disagreement with the European Commission's proposals to stop importing Russian energy by the end of 2027, which will force the two countries to look for alternatives.

Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia refuse to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia23.06.25, 15:09 • 2504 views

European diplomats said they expect the issue to be resolved at the summit.

EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight26.06.25, 12:38 • 19928 views

Fico reiterated his position that new sanctions could lead to supply shortages and rising prices, as well as losses from arbitration for violating a long-term contract with Russian supplier Gazprom worth up to 20 billion euros ($23.4 billion).

Fico said he would support the summit's conclusions, but would still not agree to sanctions now.

"Tomorrow, Slovakia will not vote for the 18th package of sanctions," he told a parliamentary committee on Thursday before leaving for the summit. "We consider it one package (with the import cessation plan), and until the fundamental issues are resolved, we cannot approve further sanctions."

On Thursday, Fico met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but it is unknown whether this changed his position.

The Minister for European Affairs of Poland, which holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU, Adam Szłapka, said at the summit that he hopes that Slovakia and Hungary can be involved, as in the past.

"As with previous sanctions packages, I am optimistic here, we are working on it," he said. "I hope that this will be completed by the end of the Polish presidency (of the EU), and as we know, there are four days left."

Sanctions proposals require unanimity in the bloc to be adopted. Hungary has often threatened to refuse its approval during discussions on aid to Ukraine, as well as on the renewal of sanctions, which take place every six months.

Propaganda consultations VOKS2025 in Hungary regarding Ukraine turned out to be Orbán's manipulation ahead of elections - MFA24.06.25, 14:58 • 2968 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Gazprom
European Commission
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9