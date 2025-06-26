Slovakia will not support the new EU sanctions package against Russia and will demand a postponement of the vote until Slovak concerns about gas supplies after 2027 are resolved, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

On June 10, the European Commission proposed a new, 18th, package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, targeting Moscow's energy revenues, banks and military industry.

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Slovakia and Hungary have opposed the sanctions due to their disagreement with the European Commission's proposals to stop importing Russian energy by the end of 2027, which will force the two countries to look for alternatives.

Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia refuse to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

European diplomats said they expect the issue to be resolved at the summit.

EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight

Fico reiterated his position that new sanctions could lead to supply shortages and rising prices, as well as losses from arbitration for violating a long-term contract with Russian supplier Gazprom worth up to 20 billion euros ($23.4 billion).

Fico said he would support the summit's conclusions, but would still not agree to sanctions now.

"Tomorrow, Slovakia will not vote for the 18th package of sanctions," he told a parliamentary committee on Thursday before leaving for the summit. "We consider it one package (with the import cessation plan), and until the fundamental issues are resolved, we cannot approve further sanctions."

On Thursday, Fico met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but it is unknown whether this changed his position.

The Minister for European Affairs of Poland, which holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU, Adam Szłapka, said at the summit that he hopes that Slovakia and Hungary can be involved, as in the past.

"As with previous sanctions packages, I am optimistic here, we are working on it," he said. "I hope that this will be completed by the end of the Polish presidency (of the EU), and as we know, there are four days left."

Sanctions proposals require unanimity in the bloc to be adopted. Hungary has often threatened to refuse its approval during discussions on aid to Ukraine, as well as on the renewal of sanctions, which take place every six months.

Propaganda consultations VOKS2025 in Hungary regarding Ukraine turned out to be Orbán's manipulation ahead of elections - MFA