Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia refuse to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Hungary and Slovakia will not support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said after a meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels, Denník N reports, according to UNN.

Details

As Index.hu writes, Szijjártó spoke about the EU's plans for a package of sanctions "that would prohibit member states from buying cheap Russian oil and natural gas." According to him, "this would not only be an own goal in terms of energy security, but would also sharply increase utility costs for Hungarian families." "We do not want to contribute to the Hungarian people paying the price of supporting Ukraine," Szijjártó said. He reminded that in 2022, the European Council unanimously exempted Hungary and Slovakia from the ban on buying Russian oil, and now "Brussels wants to take away this right by a qualified majority decision, ignoring the principle of consensus."

The measures proposed in the new sanctions package, as indicated, include lowering the price cap on Russian oil. They also include a ban on trade with companies operating the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, and with banks involved in circumventing sanctions.

Both countries had previously expressed reservations about the package.

Diplomatic sources, as Denník N writes, said that they now hope that their position can be "unblocked" at the two-day EU summit, which begins on Thursday.

Index.hu also writes that Szijjártó also spoke about Budapest's opposition on other issues concerning Ukraine.

Péter Szijjártó, as indicated, stated: "Hungary will not contribute to any new arms supplies, military operations, or financial support."

80% of the EU's 2 million artillery shell initiative for Ukraine has already been committed - Kallas