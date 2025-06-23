Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia refuse to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 2014 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:28 PM • 7330 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
12:19 PM • 23353 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 23247 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
07:05 AM • 67105 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 52223 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 89573 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 127349 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97317 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 109201 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)June 23, 04:00 AM • 50069 views
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 35743 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days07:47 AM • 25958 views
Wave of syringe attacks overshadows street music festival in France08:50 AM • 6354 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 17859 views
Publications
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1966 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 23315 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 307771 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 363538 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 311622 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 98252 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 223310 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 97879 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 99321 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 104085 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia refuse to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Hungary and Slovakia will not support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Hungary stated that it will not support a ban on the purchase of Russian oil and gas, as well as any new arms supplies or financial support to Ukraine.

Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia refuse to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Hungary and Slovakia will not support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said after a meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels, Denník N reports, according to UNN.

Details

As Index.hu writes, Szijjártó spoke about the EU's plans for a package of sanctions "that would prohibit member states from buying cheap Russian oil and natural gas." According to him, "this would not only be an own goal in terms of energy security, but would also sharply increase utility costs for Hungarian families." "We do not want to contribute to the Hungarian people paying the price of supporting Ukraine," Szijjártó said. He reminded that in 2022, the European Council unanimously exempted Hungary and Slovakia from the ban on buying Russian oil, and now "Brussels wants to take away this right by a qualified majority decision, ignoring the principle of consensus."

The measures proposed in the new sanctions package, as indicated, include lowering the price cap on Russian oil. They also include a ban on trade with companies operating the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, and with banks involved in circumventing sanctions.

Both countries had previously expressed reservations about the package.

Diplomatic sources, as Denník N writes, said that they now hope that their position can be "unblocked" at the two-day EU summit, which begins on Thursday.

Index.hu also writes that Szijjártó also spoke about Budapest's opposition on other issues concerning Ukraine.

Péter Szijjártó, as indicated, stated: "Hungary will not contribute to any new arms supplies, military operations, or financial support."

80% of the EU's 2 million artillery shell initiative for Ukraine has already been committed - Kallas23.06.25, 12:18 • 1652 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nord Stream 2
European Union
Brussels
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9