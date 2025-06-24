$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 24106 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 63436 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 60095 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 71773 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 63672 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 49873 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 62574 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59202 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 287623 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120407 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Propaganda consultations VOKS2025 in Hungary regarding Ukraine turned out to be Orbán's manipulation ahead of elections - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the Hungarian "national consultations" VOKS2025 regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU propagandistic and manipulative. Kyiv believes that the true purpose of the campaign is to divert attention from the failures of the Orbán government and is convinced that Ukraine's accession to the EU is in Hungary's strategic interests.

Propaganda consultations VOKS2025 in Hungary regarding Ukraine turned out to be Orbán's manipulation ahead of elections - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the so-called national consultations VOKS2025, which were held in Hungary at the initiative of Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union, propagandistic and manipulative, aimed against Ukrainians. This was reported by UNN with reference to the MFA's comment.

Details

The Ukrainian foreign ministry noted that Ukraine respects those Hungarians who took part in them, including those whose opinions do not coincide with Kyiv's. And it is also ready to "hear their warnings and clarify its position."

At the same time, they noted that it was a manipulative initiative, the purpose of which is clear.

It is difficult to doubt the overall manipulative goal of this action by the Hungarian government, which has nothing to do with the principles of democracy, openness, and transparency of expression of will. The Hungarian government made every effort to ensure the desired result. The consultations were accompanied by an aggressive escalation of baseless hatred for everything related to Ukraine. Such an information campaign has been going on for many months. Hungarian officials invent non-existent threats from Ukraine to baselessly intimidate Hungarian citizens

- noted the MFA.

As noted in the official comment, the true purpose of this anti-Ukrainian hysteria is to shift the attention of Hungarian society from the failures of the Orban government's socio-economic policy to an imaginary external enemy.

The MFA is convinced that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is in Hungary's own strategic interests.

It will ensure both stability in the region as a whole, and protection and well-being for all citizens of Ukraine, including members of the Hungarian national minority. That is why its leaders previously appealed to the Prime Minister of Hungary with a request not to block Ukraine's accession to the EU 

- noted the ministry.

It is also emphasized that the Hungarian government should support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. After all, it is during the negotiation process that it is possible to discuss and agree on all aspects of the process.

The Ukrainian MFA summarized that Ukraine's membership in the EU will strengthen the entire European community, increase stability and security, open new opportunities for European business, strengthen the EU through Ukrainian technologies, digitalization, renewable energy, logistics, and other areas. Ukraine seeks constructive partnership with all EU member states, including Hungary, to build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Europe.

"It's a knock on the door": Orban calls on Hungarians to vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU25.04.25, 01:05 • 4221 view

Recall

The so-called nationwide Voks 2025 survey was initiated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who stated that he simply wanted to know the public's opinion on a single question: "Do you support Ukraine's accession to the European Union?" It lasted in Hungary from April 14 to June 20. The results have not yet been officially announced. The government portal only states that "the Voks 2025 vote on Ukraine's EU membership has ended," and that "the government will soon inform the public about the results of the vote."

But from April to June, the Hungarian prime minister openly encouraged people to vote against. He intimidated with "coffins with Hungarian soldiers," impoverishment of Hungarian farmers, an influx of migrants, and loss of funds allegedly in case of the neighboring country's EU membership.  

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
