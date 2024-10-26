Apple wins patent suit against Masimo over smart dongles
Kyiv • UNN
A federal jury in Delaware has found that early versions of Masimo smartwatches infringe two Apple patents. The infringement concerns the W1 and Freedom models and smartwatch design technologies.
Apple has convinced a federal jury in Delaware that early versions of Masimo smartwatches, including the W1 and Freedom models, infringe on two of its patents. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.
Details
Apple has convinced a federal jury in Delaware that early versions of Masimo smartwatches, including the W1 and Freedom models, infringe on two of its patents. This decision was part of a larger dispute between the companies over intellectual property.
The jury confirmed that the technologies used by Masimo in its products intentionally infringe Apple's patent rights to the design of smartwatches. This victory underscores Apple's efforts to protect its innovations in the wearables market.
