Apple is preparing a surprise: new Macs with M4 processors this week
Apple has announced an “exciting week” for Mac via a press release. The new Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro with M4 processors are expected to be introduced.
For a long time, there have been rumors about new Macs with M4 processors. Most recently, Apple announced that it would introduce new products via a press release.
Apple's Greg Joswiak announced an “exciting week” of new Macs on Twitter. He hinted at the imminent appearance of devices based on M4 processors. It is reported that Apple is not likely to organize a large-scale product launch this October.
Usually, Apple chooses a special event or press release for various Mac announcements. However, this week seems to be different, full of announcements, which is quite unique for Apple.
First devices with M4 processors
Rumors indicate that Apple is ready to present the first M4 computers. New models of Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro are expected.
They will be equipped with the M4 chip, which we already received earlier this year in iPad Pro models. The older MacBook Pro models will use M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, and the Mac mini will also get M4 Pro.
