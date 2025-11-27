Brazil to seek US help in fighting organized crime

Brazil intends to ask the US for help in combating organized crime and arms smuggling. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, UNN reports.

Details

As Haddad stated, Brazil will ask the US for help in combating organized crime as part of ongoing trade negotiations aimed at tax evasion and money laundering in the country's fuel sector.

Brazilian investigations have found that organized criminal groups launder money through investment funds based in Delaware. Criminal groups also send illegal weapons from the US to Brazil via sea containers intended for transporting goods. - said the minister.

According to him, Brazil wants to open a working front with the US to prevent money laundering using tax havens, as well as other prohibited practices, such as illegal arms exports to Brazil.

Brazilian authorities reported that they conducted an operation to expose a tax fraud scheme involving one of the country's largest business groups in the fuel industry. Local media reported that it was Grupo Refit, a conglomerate that controls a large refinery in Rio de Janeiro.

Investigations show that the group transferred more than 70 billion reais in one year, using its own companies, investment funds and offshore structures to conceal and protect profits.

Recall

The US administration approved the sale of sniper rifles to the Brazilian BOPE unit, despite warnings from American diplomats that these weapons could be used for extrajudicial killings.