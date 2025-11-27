Brazil to seek US help in fighting organized crime

$42.300.10
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 14565 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 24078 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 20856 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 12701 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 8876 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 8896 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 25213 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 46711 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 80348 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 96042 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 95585 views
Brazil to seek US help in fighting organized crime

Brazil plans to seek US assistance in combating organized crime and arms trafficking as part of trade negotiations. Investigations have uncovered money laundering through investment funds in Delaware and illegal arms exports from the US.

Brazil to seek US help in fighting organized crime

Brazil intends to ask the US for help in combating organized crime and arms smuggling. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, UNN reports.

Details

As Haddad stated, Brazil will ask the US for help in combating organized crime as part of ongoing trade negotiations aimed at tax evasion and money laundering in the country's fuel sector.

Brazilian investigations have found that organized criminal groups launder money through investment funds based in Delaware. Criminal groups also send illegal weapons from the US to Brazil via sea containers intended for transporting goods.

- said the minister.

According to him, Brazil wants to open a working front with the US to prevent money laundering using tax havens, as well as other prohibited practices, such as illegal arms exports to Brazil.

Brazilian authorities reported that they conducted an operation to expose a tax fraud scheme involving one of the country's largest business groups in the fuel industry. Local media reported that it was Grupo Refit, a conglomerate that controls a large refinery in Rio de Janeiro.

Investigations show that the group transferred more than 70 billion reais in one year, using its own companies, investment funds and offshore structures to conceal and protect profits.

Recall

The US administration approved the sale of sniper rifles to the Brazilian BOPE unit, despite warnings from American diplomats that these weapons could be used for extrajudicial killings.

