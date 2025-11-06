Trump's new golden plaque near the Oval Office sparks backlash - Media

This week, a new plaque was spotted at the White House, drawing negative reactions from lawmakers who noted that US President Donald Trump is literally decorating the White House during the government shutdown, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

"Trump is rebuilding the White House in his own image, with the recent dramatic demolition of the East Wing and the active construction of a new ballroom, using a large amount of gold for this purpose. The inscription, written in gold italics, on the plaque under the name of the Oval Office is now affixed to the office door," the publication states.

These changes, as indicated, are taking place against the backdrop of the government shutdown jeopardizing the supplemental food assistance program. As a result, this month the country's government will distribute only half of the aid it usually pays out.

"A: this plaque looks awful," wrote Pennsylvania Congressman Malcolm Kenyatta in response to images of the new plaque circulating on X and other services. "B: 43 million Americans do not have access to the SNAP program, and in a few weeks, healthcare costs will increase even more."

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware said of the plaque: "I wish they would focus on helping Americans, but this is not a good sign."

Last month, the US President's decision to demolish the East Wing of the building to build a $300 million banquet hall, amidst the longest government shutdown in US history, sparked outrage and controversy. A poll conducted by the Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos showed that more than half of Americans disapprove of these efforts.

Jared Moskowitz mentioned this when commenting on the new Oval Office sign. "A nice new sign means he won't tear it down," said the Florida congressman.

Meanwhile, the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked the new sign. His social media team posted a fake photo with the inscription "Live, laugh, LOSE" instead of "Oval Office."

Satellite images show demolition of the East Wing of the White House