Trump's new golden plaque near the Oval Office sparks backlash - Media

08:00 AM
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
07:22 AM
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
November 5, 03:51 PM
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
November 5, 03:03 PM
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
November 5, 01:23 PM
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"
November 6, 01:33 AM
German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to Russia
November 6, 02:21 AM
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIV
November 6, 02:50 AM
British Army announces first delivery of Ajax armored vehicles - eight years late
November 6, 03:32 AM
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
07:34 AM
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicopters
09:50 AM
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
08:00 AM
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
November 5, 03:03 PM
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 01:23 PM
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
November 5, 11:38 AM
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
07:34 AM
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
November 5, 03:25 PM
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
November 5, 02:19 PM
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
November 5, 08:51 AM
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
November 4, 04:38 PM
Trump's new golden plaque near the Oval Office sparks backlash - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

A new plaque was spotted at the White House amid the government shutdown, drawing criticism from lawmakers. They note that US President Donald Trump is decorating the White House during the shutdown.

Trump's new golden plaque near the Oval Office sparks backlash - Media

This week, a new plaque was spotted at the White House, drawing negative reactions from lawmakers who noted that US President Donald Trump is literally decorating the White House during the government shutdown, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

"Trump is rebuilding the White House in his own image, with the recent dramatic demolition of the East Wing and the active construction of a new ballroom, using a large amount of gold for this purpose. The inscription, written in gold italics, on the plaque under the name of the Oval Office is now affixed to the office door," the publication states.

These changes, as indicated, are taking place against the backdrop of the government shutdown jeopardizing the supplemental food assistance program. As a result, this month the country's government will distribute only half of the aid it usually pays out.

"A: this plaque looks awful," wrote Pennsylvania Congressman Malcolm Kenyatta in response to images of the new plaque circulating on X and other services. "B: 43 million Americans do not have access to the SNAP program, and in a few weeks, healthcare costs will increase even more."

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware said of the plaque: "I wish they would focus on helping Americans, but this is not a good sign."

Last month, the US President's decision to demolish the East Wing of the building to build a $300 million banquet hall, amidst the longest government shutdown in US history, sparked outrage and controversy. A poll conducted by the Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos showed that more than half of Americans disapprove of these efforts.

Jared Moskowitz mentioned this when commenting on the new Oval Office sign. "A nice new sign means he won't tear it down," said the Florida congressman.

Meanwhile, the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked the new sign. His social media team posted a fake photo with the inscription "Live, laugh, LOSE" instead of "Oval Office."

Satellite images show demolition of the East Wing of the White House
24.10.25, 08:31

Julia Shramko

