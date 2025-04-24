12 US states filed a lawsuit against Trump over tariff policy - NBC News

In the US, 12 states have filed a joint lawsuit against Donald Trump over his tariff program. This was reported by NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

The lawsuit was filed by prosecutors from 12 states that are members of the Democratic Party. These are the states of New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont. Prosecutors are challenging the legality of President Donald Trump's tariff program, arguing that it illegally undermines the power of the US Congress to regulate foreign trade.

President Trump violated the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy. He has declared the right to impose huge and constantly changing tariffs on any goods entering the US for any reason he deems convenient to declare a state of emergency. – the prosecutors said in a statement.

The White House reacted to the lawsuit. They said that Democratic prosecutors "put "witch hunts" against President Trump first, rather than protecting the safety and well-being of their voters."

The Trump administration remains committed to using its full legal authority to confront the specific national emergencies our country currently faces. – the White House said.

Trump delays tariffs: Apple and other tech stocks rise