ukenru
Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes
05:06 AM • 10985 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 23, 05:58 PM • 37983 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 88095 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 105454 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 65698 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 108807 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 48405 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 40630 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33069 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35857 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

12 US states filed a lawsuit against Trump over tariff policy - NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Prosecutors from 12 Democratic states are challenging the legality of Trump's tariff program, arguing that it undermines the authority of Congress. The White House accuses them of a "witch hunt."

12 US states filed a lawsuit against Trump over tariff policy - NBC News

In the US, 12 states have filed a joint lawsuit against Donald Trump over his tariff program. This was reported by NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

The lawsuit was filed by prosecutors from 12 states that are members of the Democratic Party. These are the states of New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont. Prosecutors are challenging the legality of President Donald Trump's tariff program, arguing that it illegally undermines the power of the US Congress to regulate foreign trade.

President Trump violated the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy. He has declared the right to impose huge and constantly changing tariffs on any goods entering the US for any reason he deems convenient to declare a state of emergency.

– the prosecutors said in a statement.

The White House reacted to the lawsuit. They said that Democratic prosecutors "put "witch hunts" against President Trump first, rather than protecting the safety and well-being of their voters."

The Trump administration remains committed to using its full legal authority to confront the specific national emergencies our country currently faces.

– the White House said.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

