Northeastern US expands state of emergency due to fuel shortages and frost

The US government has extended and expanded the emergency regime in the energy sector for the northeastern states until January 15. The decision is due to an accident at a large industrial facility and the approach of a powerful winter storm that threatens to disrupt heating for thousands of homes. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has temporarily waived hours-of-service regulations for truck drivers. This will allow for the uninterrupted delivery of propane, natural gas, and fuel oil to regions experiencing shortages. Initially, the measure only applied to New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, but now Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and West Virginia have been added to the list.

Cause of the crisis: accident in Pennsylvania

Supply problems began after an incident at the Marcus Hook terminal transformer of Energy Transfer LP on November 19. Due to a power outage, the facility could not ship fuel, forcing the company to declare force majeure.

According to the National Propane Gas Association, the company's customers "were allocated, meaning they could only receive a portion of their contracted purchases and were receiving 70% of their loads."

Forecasts and market impact

Despite logistical difficulties, fuel inventories on the East Coast are currently in line with last year's figures. Retail prices have risen slightly – by about 5 cents since the accident.

However, meteorologists warn of a worsening situation: up to 20 centimeters of snow and a sharp cold snap are expected in New York. The emergency exemption for drivers from restrictions should create a "safety cushion" and ensure that gaps in fuel supply are filled before the peak frosts next week.

