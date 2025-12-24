$42.100.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 14884 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 19138 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 14308 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 20586 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 27532 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 17751 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 19272 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 35433 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 51015 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 70421 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Publications
Exclusives
Northeastern US expands state of emergency due to fuel shortages and frost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The US government has extended the energy emergency for northeastern states until January 15. This decision is due to an industrial accident and the approaching powerful winter storm.

Northeastern US expands state of emergency due to fuel shortages and frost

The US government has extended and expanded the emergency regime in the energy sector for the northeastern states until January 15. The decision is due to an accident at a large industrial facility and the approach of a powerful winter storm that threatens to disrupt heating for thousands of homes. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has temporarily waived hours-of-service regulations for truck drivers. This will allow for the uninterrupted delivery of propane, natural gas, and fuel oil to regions experiencing shortages. Initially, the measure only applied to New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, but now Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and West Virginia have been added to the list.

Cause of the crisis: accident in Pennsylvania

Supply problems began after an incident at the Marcus Hook terminal transformer of Energy Transfer LP on November 19. Due to a power outage, the facility could not ship fuel, forcing the company to declare force majeure.

Christmas collapse in California: powerful storms and flood threat disrupt holiday travel for millions23.12.25, 20:55 • 3838 views

According to the National Propane Gas Association, the company's customers "were allocated, meaning they could only receive a portion of their contracted purchases and were receiving 70% of their loads."

Forecasts and market impact

Despite logistical difficulties, fuel inventories on the East Coast are currently in line with last year's figures. Retail prices have risen slightly – by about 5 cents since the accident.

However, meteorologists warn of a worsening situation: up to 20 centimeters of snow and a sharp cold snap are expected in New York. The emergency exemption for drivers from restrictions should create a "safety cushion" and ensure that gaps in fuel supply are filled before the peak frosts next week.

Southern California faces Christmas flood threat from powerful winter storm24.12.25, 17:53 • 2416 views

