Southern California faces Christmas flood threat from powerful winter storm

Southern California residents are bracing for a powerful winter storm that could cause dangerous flooding, as well as rock and mudslides. Forecasters warn of a threat to life, property, and possible transportation disruptions ahead of Christmas. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the US National Weather Service, in some areas of the region, precipitation intensity can reach 1.5 inches per hour. By 10:00 PM local time, in the foothills and mountains south of Point Conception, including the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara areas, up to nine inches of precipitation (25 centimeters) are forecast in the foothills and mountains.

Rains will continue on Thursday, Christmas Day, and by Friday, the total amount of precipitation in the region could reach 14 inches (35 centimeters).

Severe, widespread flash floods are expected. Life and property are in great danger – stated the US Weather Prediction Center's forecast early Wednesday morning.

According to AccuWeather, coastal areas of Southern California could receive several months' worth of precipitation in one to three days. In this regard, some residents of Los Angeles County have already been ordered to evacuate from areas vulnerable to landslides.

Officials warned of possible road closures, airport delays, and flight cancellations, and forecasters urged drivers to be careful and not attempt to drive through flooded road sections.

Recall

California was hit by a series of winter storms that brought anomalous precipitation and squally winds to the state. The elements hit the region precisely at the peak of Christmas travel, blocking highways and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.