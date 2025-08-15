$41.450.06
Billionaire Jeff Bezos' mother dies: Jacklyn was 78 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Jacklyn Bezos, mother of billionaire Jeff Bezos, died at the age of 78 after a long battle with dementia. She was one of Amazon's first investors, investing nearly $250,000 in 1995.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' mother dies: Jacklyn was 78 years old

Jeff Bezos announced on social media the death of his mother, Jacklyn "Jackie" Bezos, who passed away at the age of 78 surrounded by family at her home in Miami. The billionaire remembers her as a person whose love and resilience accompanied him throughout his life, and also that she made the first investments in Amazon. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

As stated, Jackie died at home in Miami on Thursday.

"After a long battle with Lewy body dementia, Levi passed away today, surrounded by many of us who loved her - her children, grandchildren, and my dad. I know she felt our love in those last moments. We are all so lucky to have been in her life. I will always cherish her in my heart," Jeff Bezos wrote on his Instagram.

Earlier, the Bezos Scholarship Program confirmed Jacklyn's death in its own statement: "Jackie's life of service was second only to her passion for family and community. As a grandmother, Jackie found immense joy watching her family grow. She passed on not only traditions and stories, but also her values – kindness, resilience, and the importance of unity."

The news of Jacklyn's death was also announced by Bezos's wife, Lauren Sanchez, who posted a photo of her mother-in-law with a broken heart emoji on Instagram. 

In 2020, Jacklyn was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. Her husband, Mike, remained by her side throughout her battle with the disease. The family expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who supported her over the past few years.

Personal life

Jacklyn met Jeff's biological father, Ted Jorgensen, and gave birth to the future billionaire at 17, after their marriage. When Jeff was 17 months old, Jacklyn divorced Jorgensen and later married Cuban refugee Miguel "Mike" Bezos, who adopted Jeff. The couple also has a son, Mark.

First investments in Amazon

In 1995, Jacklyn and Miguel invested just under $250,000 in Amazon to support their son in his new business. 

"I want you to know how risky this is," Jeff recalled, speaking about his parents' initial investment at a 2015 event. 

The amount was considered not only large but also risky, as the internet was still met with skepticism at the time. However, the strategy paid off: Jeff Bezos's fortune is now estimated at over $243 billion, and Amazon at $2 trillion. It is unclear how many shares of the company still belong to the parents, but from 2001 to 2016, they donated just under 600,000 shares to the Bezos Family Foundation.

In 2022, Bezos helped his parents purchase a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom beachfront mansion in Miami for $34 million. The property was acquired by a Delaware company associated with the parents, with a $5 million loan from Bank of America.

Jeff added: "Her adult life started a little early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. It must not have been easy, but she did her best. She took on the task, loving me fiercely, brought my amazing dad into the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to the list of people she loves, protects, and cherishes."

"Until the end of her life, this list of people she loved never stopped growing. She always gave much more than she asked for," he added.

Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony27.06.25, 16:17 • 267062 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Amazon
Bank of America
Delaware
Jeff Bezos
Venice