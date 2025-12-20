Elon Musk regains $140 billion Tesla compensation package

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
05:28 PM • 5364 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 10783 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 12612 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 10390 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 13457 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 22471 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 26239 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24821 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24137 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19707 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
95%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoDecember 20, 10:06 AM • 8852 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 19853 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 24333 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 11920 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 14489 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 4762 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 12612 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 82968 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 58392 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 66448 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 160 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 1056 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 14510 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 11941 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 24365 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Sukhoi Su-27
FIFA (video game series)

Elon Musk regains $140 billion Tesla compensation package

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

The Delaware Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision, allowing Elon Musk to reclaim his 2018 Tesla compensation package. This stock-based compensation plan is valued at nearly $140 billion.

Elon Musk regains $140 billion Tesla compensation package

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has secured the return of his 2018 compensation package as CEO of Tesla Inc. after the Delaware Supreme Court on Friday overturned a lower court's decision, UNN reports with reference to Investing.com.

Details

The court concluded that Musk is entitled to a stock-based compensation plan, now valued at nearly $140 billion. When Tesla directors approved the payout, it was the largest in history for an executive in the US, although it has since been surpassed by a plan approved by shareholders this year that could reach $1 trillion if Musk achieves future targets.

The implementation of the 2018 compensation plan was suspended after an investor with only nine shares successfully sued to block it in Delaware, where the electric car manufacturer was registered at the time. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that, despite Tesla shareholders twice approving the compensation plan, the size of the package was unfair to shareholders.

McCormick wrote that Tesla's board of directors "bore the burden of proving the fairness of the compensation plan, and they failed to meet their burden."

The Delaware Supreme Court disagreed, ruling that the lower court erred in its opinion and that overturning the 2018 pay package was "unfair" because it "leaves Musk without compensation for his time and effort over six years."

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk stated: "I try not to start fights, but I finish them."

Addition

As Bloomberg notes, from 2018 to 2024, Musk transformed the electric car manufacturer into one of the most expensive and well-known companies in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's net worth is approximately $643 billion.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Technology
Social network
Tesla, Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
Delaware
Elon Musk