Macron sues blogger in US for defamation against his wife

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte filed a defamation lawsuit in the US on Wednesday against right-wing influencer Candace Owens. The lawsuit concerns her statement that the French first lady is allegedly a man. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

In the lawsuit filed in the Delaware Supreme Court, the Macrons accuse Owens of a "campaign of global humiliation" and "relentless harassment" of the French first lady, aimed at promoting her podcast.

The plaintiffs indicate that as part of the campaign, the American podcaster called 72-year-old Brigitte Macron a man born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux (the real name of the French first lady's older brother).

Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard and many believe these disgusting fabrications. This interference in private life is dehumanizing and deeply unfair - the lawsuit states.

The Macrons demand compensation and punitive damages from the ultra-right blogger, the amount of which is not specified.

To win a defamation case in the US, the Macrons need to prove that the defendants acted with "actual malice," meaning they knew the published information was false or disregarded its truthfulness.

