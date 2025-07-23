$41.770.05
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Macron sues blogger in US for defamation against his wife

Kyiv • UNN

 1752 views

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a defamation lawsuit in the US against influencer Candace Owens. The reason was her statement that the First Lady of France is allegedly a man.

Macron sues blogger in US for defamation against his wife

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte filed a defamation lawsuit in the US on Wednesday against right-wing influencer Candace Owens. The lawsuit concerns her statement that the French first lady is allegedly a man. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In the lawsuit filed in the Delaware Supreme Court, the Macrons accuse Owens of a "campaign of global humiliation" and "relentless harassment" of the French first lady, aimed at promoting her podcast.

The plaintiffs indicate that as part of the campaign, the American podcaster called 72-year-old Brigitte Macron a man born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux (the real name of the French first lady's older brother).

Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard and many believe these disgusting fabrications. This interference in private life is dehumanizing and deeply unfair

- the lawsuit states.

The Macrons demand compensation and punitive damages from the ultra-right blogger, the amount of which is not specified.

To win a defamation case in the US, the Macrons need to prove that the defendants acted with "actual malice," meaning they knew the published information was false or disregarded its truthfulness.

Recall

Recently, an emotional incident between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte was caught on video and caused a heated discussion online. The French president's administration called it a "moment of complicity" and "playful teasing."

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Reuters
Delaware
Emmanuel Macron
Brigitte Macron
United States
Tesla
