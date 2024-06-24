Tesla plans to postpone July hearings on Elon Musk's salary – Bloomberg

Elon Musk's lawyers claim that the vote of shareholders of Tesla Inc. last week, which supported the co-founder's зарплати 56 billion salary package, should be grounds for postponing court hearings on the payment of billions of dollars in lawyer fees that were requested by lawyers challenging the package. Writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Tesla's lawyers on Friday said that the shareholders ' decision of June 13, which confirmed Elon Musk's salary, has a significant impact on the further decision of the case in court.

They asked to postpone the hearing scheduled for July 8 to consider the consequences of this vote. Delaware Judge Kathleen St. J. McCormick, who previously annulled Musk's salary package, must consider arguments for awarding billions of Tesla shares to the lawyers who initiated the lawsuit. According to the submission, new arguments must be submitted and resolved prior to the judgment in respect of legal costs.

Greg Varallo, a lawyer for the Tesla investor, denied in his own statement that Tesla's arguments for a legal reassessment of Musk's compensation plan approval process are valid, and opposed the postponement of the hearing. He also stressed that the shareholders ' decision does not affect the court decision and claims that the plaintiff's lawyers deserve billions of Tesla shares for winning the case.

recall

Tesla shareholders voted to restore CEO Elon Musk's record винагороди 44.9 billion remuneration package.

Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in shareholder vote