Tesla plans to postpone July hearings on Elon Musk's salary – Bloomberg

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2904 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93103 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105505 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121445 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190194 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234322 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143748 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181819 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93103 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87681 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105505 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101651 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121445 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1810 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5044 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12031 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13641 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17579 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Tesla plans to postpone July hearings on Elon Musk's salary – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28709 views

Elon Musk's lawyers argue that a vote by Tesla shareholders who approved his компенс 56 billion compensation package should delay court hearings on awarding billions to lawyers who challenged the package.

Tesla plans to postpone July hearings on Elon Musk's salary – Bloomberg

Elon Musk's lawyers claim that the vote of shareholders of Tesla Inc. last week, which supported the co-founder's зарплати 56 billion salary package, should be grounds for postponing court hearings on the payment of billions of dollars in lawyer fees that were requested by lawyers challenging the package. Writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Tesla's lawyers on Friday said that the shareholders ' decision of June 13, which confirmed Elon Musk's salary, has a significant impact on the further decision of the case in court.

They asked to postpone the hearing scheduled for July 8 to consider the consequences of this vote. Delaware Judge Kathleen St. J. McCormick, who previously annulled Musk's salary package, must consider arguments for awarding billions of Tesla shares to the lawyers who initiated the lawsuit. According to the submission, new arguments must be submitted and resolved prior to the judgment in respect of legal costs.

Greg Varallo, a lawyer for the Tesla investor, denied in his own statement that Tesla's arguments for a legal reassessment of Musk's compensation plan approval process are valid, and opposed the postponement of the hearing. He also stressed that the shareholders ' decision does not affect the court decision and claims that the plaintiff's lawyers deserve billions of Tesla shares for winning the case.

recall

Tesla shareholders voted to restore CEO Elon Musk's record винагороди 44.9 billion remuneration package.

Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in shareholder vote14.06.24, 11:13 • 17710 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Delaware
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk