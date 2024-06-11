Biden's son found guilty in weapons possession case

On Tuesday, June 11, a jury found US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden guilty of possession of firearms. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBCnews.

Details

Biden's 54-year-old son has been charged with three counts of gun possession. He is accused of unlawfully acquiring and possessing a weapon while abusing or addicted to drugs. Biden has not pleaded guilty.

The jury began its deliberations on Monday afternoon and deliberated for about three hours. The jury reached its decision in the Biden Jr. case on the second day of deliberations.

After the jury's verdict, the Delaware judge is to announce the sentence. On all three counts, Hunter Biden faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of $750,000.

However, he did not use a weapon, and this is his first offense. The sentence is likely to be lenient. The court will pass the sentence a little later

However, the date of the verdict has not yet been set.

Addendum

US President Joe Biden, as head of state, has the right to pardon any criminal. This includes his son, Hunter Biden. However, in an interview with ABC News , the head of the White House said that he would not pardon his son Hunter if he is found guilty of criminal charges.

Context

In September 2023, Hunter Biden was charged with possession of a firearm in Delaware. According to investigators, he bought the gun with false documents in 2018.

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax evasion

In addition, in another case , the son of the US President is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors related to tax evasion, tax avoidance, and filing false or fraudulent tax returns.

In this case, in case of a guilty plea, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

Recall

Hunter, the son of US President Joe Biden, plans to sue Fox News for defamation and illegal publication of stolen intimate photos.