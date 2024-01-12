Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax evasion

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, pleads not guilty in a federal tax evasion case in Los Angeles. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The California federal prosecutors believe that Biden evaded taxes between 2016 and 2019. They also believe that he provided incorrect tax information in 2018.

Biden, 53, made his first appearance in the tax case in a courtroom in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, January 11.

At a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday, January 11, a federal judge set Hunter Biden's trial date for June after the president's son pleaded not guilty to nine tax-related charges.

The case is scheduled for hearing on June 20, 2024.

Context

If found guilty, Hunter Biden faces 17 years in prison on tax evasion charges.

In addition, Biden is accused of violating gun laws in another federal case. He also pleaded not guilty in this case.