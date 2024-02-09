Biden will not be charged in case of classified documents

US President Joe Biden deliberately kept secret documents, but he will not be charged. This was stated by the Ministry of Justice, reports UNN.

Details

We concluded that there were no grounds for criminal charges in this case Special Counsel Robert H. Hour said in a statement, calling Biden "an elderly man with good intentions and a bad memory.

The documents were found during a search of Biden's home in Delaware last January. Some of them date back to Biden's time as a senator, while others date back to his time as vice president.

After the discovery of the classified documents, they were reportedly handed over to the National Archives and the Ministry of Justice.

Addendum

The investigation involved 173 interviews with 147 witnesses, including Biden himself. He was formally questioned in October.

The report specifically notes that during the conversations, the special counsel's office recorded "significant limitations" in Joe Biden's memory.

In particular, during the interrogation, the president did not remember when he was vice president, and on the second day of the interrogation, when his term in office began. In addition, as the report notes, Biden did not remember when his son Beau died.

The 345-page DOJ report states that Joe Biden's actions "pose a serious risk to national security," but "addressing these risks by filing criminal charges is not a reasonable course of action.

Joe Biden welcomed the decision and said that "the matter is closed." Representatives of Donald Trump (who was officially accused of mishandling classified documents) sharply criticized the special counsel's decision.