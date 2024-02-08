ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Biden made another mistake: this time he confused former German chancellors

Biden made another mistake: this time he confused former German chancellors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25595 views

For the second time in a week, Biden slips up by confusing former German chancellors while recounting a conversation from the 2021 G7 summit.

US President Joe Biden made a mistake during a recent campaign event, confusing former German chancellors, his second such gaffe in less than a week. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Joe Biden made a new mistake, he told a story from his first international trip as US president to the G7 summit in the UK in 2021.

Biden recounted his conversation with German politician Helmut Kohl, but he died in 2017. Obviously, the US president was referring to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Addendum

This is the second time in a week that the US president has confused European leaders with the dead. While telling another story about the G7 summit, Biden earlier this week confused French President Emmanuel Macron with the late François Mitterrand, who led France from 1981 to 1995 and died in 1996.

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising