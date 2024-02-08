Biden made another mistake: this time he confused former German chancellors

US President Joe Biden made a mistake during a recent campaign event, confusing former German chancellors, his second such gaffe in less than a week. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Joe Biden made a new mistake, he told a story from his first international trip as US president to the G7 summit in the UK in 2021.

Biden recounted his conversation with German politician Helmut Kohl, but he died in 2017. Obviously, the US president was referring to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Addendum

This is the second time in a week that the US president has confused European leaders with the dead. While telling another story about the G7 summit, Biden earlier this week confused French President Emmanuel Macron with the late François Mitterrand, who led France from 1981 to 1995 and died in 1996.

