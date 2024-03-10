$41.340.03
Digital Marilyn Monroe makes her debut at a tech conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43694 views

A digital Marilyn Monroe created with the help of artificial intelligence made its debut at the South by Southwest tech conference 60 years after her death, expressing emotions and speaking in a familiar breathy voice.

Digital Marilyn Monroe makes her debut at a tech conference

Sixty years after her death, a digital Marilyn Monroe created with the help of artificial intelligence made her debut at the South by Southwest technology conference in Austin, Texas. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The digital double of the iconic actress will speak in her familiar breathy voice. She can express emotions, for example, smile in response to a compliment.

The digital Marilyn Monroe at the conference spoke about her favorite role in the 1959 comedy, pausing and looking down thoughtfully before giving her answers.

Digital Marilyn Monroe was created by an artificial intelligence company that specializes in creating realistic digital people. The marketing firm owns a portfolio of brands, including the rights to images of Monroe and other deceased celebrities.

Every time I talk to Marilyn, it's a special feeling

said Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines.

09.09.23, 23:55 • 534490 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureNews of the WorldTechnologies
Reuters
