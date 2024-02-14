A car crashes into an ambulance in Texas, killing the driver

One person was killed and at least five people were injured, including two children, after a car crashed into the emergency room of a hospital in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, the New York Times reports, UNNreports.

Details

A car crashed into a medical center in Texas. One child suffered "potentially serious injuries," while an adult and another child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The second adult was taken to St. Davids Round Rock Medical Center with "potentially serious injuries," county officials said. The driver of the car was killed, officials said.

The police are investigating the accident.

