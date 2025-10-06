Tesla announces mysterious new product presentation this week

Tesla announces the presentation of a mysterious new product, scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, writes UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

The teaser is ambiguous, giving rise to many speculations.

On Sunday, Tesla released a short teaser on X, which features a few seconds of what looks like a spinning wheel or fan, ending with the date "10/7."

Due to the ambiguous nature of Tesla's teaser, people are speculating about what the automaker plans to unveil on Tuesday.

As the publication notes, since Tesla is a car manufacturer, people will quickly think it's a wheel. However, due to the alignment and lack of protrusions, the publication questions whether it is a wheel.

If it's related to a wheel, it would be more logical if it were a wheel cover, the publication points out.

"A cover on the rim could indicate that Tesla will introduce a new, simplified Model Y. In terms of timing, this is the most logical, as we expect Tesla to release a cheaper Model Y in early Q4," the publication states.

"Next-generation Roadster? Perhaps Tesla installed fans to increase downforce? The timing for this could be logical, as Musk promised a demonstration by the end of the year. However, we've heard this several times before," the publication continues.

It is also noted that several media outlets report that Ferrari will unveil its first electric car this week, "so Tesla may want to steal some of its thunder."

Ferrari Amalfi: new Coupe with V8 Engine and Improved Handling