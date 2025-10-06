Tesla announces mysterious new product presentation this week

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
06:06 AM • 6952 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 6694 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 20609 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 50911 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 69488 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 86416 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 155010 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 122719 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 109890 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 145532 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+11°
0m/s
95%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine dominates the UK chicken egg market, causing outrage among local farmers - The GuardianOctober 5, 10:21 PM • 12089 views
In Luhansk, the occupiers held a "traitor's day" and awarded collaborative teachers - CNSOctober 6, 12:26 AM • 6734 views
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new government01:58 AM • 3854 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideo02:29 AM • 12421 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without power03:21 AM • 10425 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 6984 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 155019 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 85571 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 98269 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 145542 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Oleh Syniehubov
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kupyansk
Gaza Strip
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 49433 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 46976 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 122730 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 56226 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 58101 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Tesla Model Y
Bild
Leopard 2

Tesla announces mysterious new product presentation this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

Tesla has announced a mysterious new product presentation scheduled for Tuesday, October 7. The teaser shows a rotating wheel or fan, sparking speculation about a new Model Y, an HVAC system, or even the next-generation Roadster.

Tesla announces mysterious new product presentation this week

Tesla announces the presentation of a mysterious new product, scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, writes UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

The teaser is ambiguous, giving rise to many speculations.

On Sunday, Tesla released a short teaser on X, which features a few seconds of what looks like a spinning wheel or fan, ending with the date "10/7."

Due to the ambiguous nature of Tesla's teaser, people are speculating about what the automaker plans to unveil on Tuesday.

As the publication notes, since Tesla is a car manufacturer, people will quickly think it's a wheel. However, due to the alignment and lack of protrusions, the publication questions whether it is a wheel.

If it's related to a wheel, it would be more logical if it were a wheel cover, the publication points out.

"A cover on the rim could indicate that Tesla will introduce a new, simplified Model Y. In terms of timing, this is the most logical, as we expect Tesla to release a cheaper Model Y in early Q4," the publication states.

"Next-generation Roadster? Perhaps Tesla installed fans to increase downforce? The timing for this could be logical, as Musk promised a demonstration by the end of the year. However, we've heard this several times before," the publication continues.

It is also noted that several media outlets report that Ferrari will unveil its first electric car this week, "so Tesla may want to steal some of its thunder."

Ferrari Amalfi: new Coupe with V8 Engine and Improved Handling02.07.25, 16:48 • 1040 views

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesAuto
Electricity
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk