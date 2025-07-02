$41.820.04
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
01:11 PM • 3465 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11628 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21280 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28428 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41756 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71342 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39967 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45889 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88553 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55282 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88553 views
Ferrari Amalfi: new Coupe with V8 Engine and Improved Handling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111 views

Ferrari has unveiled the new Amalfi model, a four-seater coupe with a front-mounted engine that will replace the Roma. The car is equipped with a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 631 hp and has improved acceleration characteristics.

Ferrari Amalfi: new Coupe with V8 Engine and Improved Handling

Ferrari this week unveiled the latest addition to its lineup. The Amalfi is a four-seater, front-engine coupe. The car will hit the market next year.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Motor1.

Details

Ferrari unveiled the Amalfi, a replacement and successor to the famous Roma model, which for a long time embodied la dolce vita ("the sweet life"), exemplified by the Italian capital in the 1950s and 60s.

What is known about the new Ferrari model

The Amalfi is a new 2+ coupe with a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine mounted in the middle of the front of the body (it replaced the Roma model).

The twin-turbo V-8 now produces 631 hp

New AMG supercar gets Ferrari-like headlights and 800 horsepower26.06.25, 12:48 • 2138 views

Among the significant advantages: improved breathing, faster turbocharger rotation, new camshafts, an engine control unit from the Ferrari 296, and a redesigned crankshaft are said to result in faster engine acceleration.

The main innovation is the independent control of the two turbochargers, which are now capable of reaching speeds of up to 171,000 rpm. This significantly improves throttle response and its precise control.

Regarding acceleration: as stated in the review, 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) is achieved in 3.3 seconds. The top speed is 320 km/h. With a curb weight of 1470 kg, this means that each horsepower accounts for only 2.29 kg.

In terms of proportions, the Amalfi looks similar to the Roma coupe, especially in the focus of the "exaggerated" rear hips and sculpted hood.

The Amalfi inherited the "shark nose" design, like the SF90 and 12Cilindri, but with a black bar connecting the two thin headlights. There are also separate taillight modules connected by a black decorative element between the two inner headlights.

BYD surpasses Tesla for the first time in Europe: Chinese manufacturer leads in electric vehicle sales22.05.25, 18:45 • 2770 views

The biggest improvement happened inside. Ferrari designers took care of the physical buttons on the steering wheel.

The touch start button has been removed in favor of a real one, mounted on the left side and made of titanium

All tactile buttons on the steering wheel have been replaced with real physical buttons. But the tactile control of the mirrors remained.

The Amalfi also uses Ferrari Side Slip Control 6.1 software, which acts as a central control system for all vehicle inputs, from steering angle and suspension movement to yaw.

Also on board are a host of ADAS systems to ensure passenger safety, including features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and more.

The delivery start date has not yet been announced. Currently, it is known that the first deliveries of the new Ferrari Amalfi will take place in the first quarter of 2026, and prices will start from 240,000 euros.

Recall

The new Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive costs from $44,990. It has a single motor, accelerates to 96.5 km/h in 5.4 seconds, and has a range of 574.5 km.

The car manufacturing concern BMW officially presented a new version of the 2026 M2 CS model, which received a more powerful engine and lost its manual transmission.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto
Tesla
