New AMG supercar gets Ferrari-like headlights and 800 horsepower

Mercedes-AMG is preparing to release a new supercar with a revolutionary design reminiscent of Italian sports cars. This was reported by UNN with reference to Carscoops.

Details

The car received round LED headlights, similar to those installed on Ferrari, as well as innovative pixel LED technologies. The rear is equipped with modern light panels with dynamic effects.

This design opens a new era for AMG, combining our traditions with future technologies – stated the Mercedes-AMG press service.



Sources report that the new car will receive a hybrid power plant with a capacity of over 800 hp. The car is expected to debut in late 2025.

Reference

Mercedes-AMG is a division of Mercedes-Benz that specializes in high-performance cars. Recently, the company has been actively developing electric and hybrid technologies.

Recall

In 2024, AMG introduced the ONE model with Formula 1 technologies. The new supercar is to become the successor to the legendary SLS AMG.

