Mercedes-Benz may stop selling some models in the US due to Trump's tariffs - Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz is considering reducing sales of entry-level models in the US, such as the GLA, due to the introduction of a 25% tariff on car imports. The company wants to focus on more expensive models.
Mercedes is aiming to maximize its sales in the United States, so it is focusing its efforts on promoting the most expensive models.
Car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz may withdraw its entry-level models from the American market due to President Trump's tariffs. The introduction of a 25% duty on car imports to the United States, which is scheduled to take effect on April 2, is likely to make these sales economically unprofitable for the company.
The German carmaker is considering cutting sales of models such as the small GLA SUV as part of broader contingency plans for tariffs. Bloomberg was informed about this by sources who refused to give their names.
At the same time, Mercedes is seeking to maximize its sales in the United States. The United States market remains key to the German automotive group. Mercedes hopes to "move further", but direct resources to the most expensive models.
Mercedes has not yet made a final decision and may still change course depending on how the tariffs are implemented, people say.
Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profit due to new US duties.
UNN previously reported that Trump signed an order postponing tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada as part of the USMCA agreement until April 2.