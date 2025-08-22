Tesla makes Cybertruck more expensive even as sales plummet - Media

The most expensive Tesla Cybertruck pickup, known as Cyberbeast, is now $15,000 more expensive. The change happened overnight, and the company did not advertise the price increase anywhere, reports Inside Evs, writes UNN.

Details

For the extra money, the company offers its so-called fully autonomous (supervised) driver assistance suite, which typically costs $8,000, as well as unlimited supercharging, a four-year premium service package, and premium connectivity.

All of this is wrapped in a mandatory "Luxe package" that is not available for other trim levels. This means that if someone wants the most powerful and fastest Cybertruck, the tri-motor Cyberbeast, they will have to shell out $117,235, even if they don't need the extra options. At the same time, the federal tax credit of $7,500 is not available for this trim level when purchased with cash, as its MSRP exceeds $80,000.

With additional options and a higher price, the Cybertruck Cyberbeast now costs almost as much as the Rivian R1T quad bike, which is more powerful (1205 horsepower vs. 845 horsepower), faster (0 to 96 kilometers per hour in 2.5 seconds vs. 2.6 seconds), and has a longer range (544 kilometers vs. 515 kilometers).

The only way to get a Cybertruck without additional features is to choose a cheaper version, either the basic Long Range for $72,235 or the mid-range all-wheel drive for $82,235.

Tesla owners can now buy "indestructible" wheels

The change comes as Cybertruck sales have been, to say the least, weak. In the second quarter, the controversial angular electric pickup recorded its worst sales performance of the year, with only 4,306 units finding new homes in three months.

Tesla made a similarly confusing decision regarding the slow-selling Model S and Model X late last week. The company added the same mandatory Luxe package to the trim levels of both models, raising the final price by $10,000.

Given the low sales figures for the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck, Tesla has long relied on the mass-produced Model 3 and Model Y to make money. However, the decision to make its most expensive cars even more expensive by stuffing them with features that people don't need will not help move things in the right direction.

Addition

Tesla officially unveiled the new 6-seat Model YL in China. Its price starts from 339,000 Chinese yuan, and deliveries will begin in September.