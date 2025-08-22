Tesla makes Cybertruck more expensive even as sales plummet - Media

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 5036 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 5798 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 5488 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 7510 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 11093 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 10154 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 15818 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 17649 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12465 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13357 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.9m/s
86%
740mm
Popular news
DIU maritime drone destroyed elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk bay - intelligenceAugust 22, 07:03 AM • 3484 views
Shalimov Center performed a unique operation to treat liver cirrhosisVideoAugust 22, 07:37 AM • 3522 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideoAugust 22, 08:13 AM • 15685 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 13112 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 8548 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhoto03:31 PM • 2952 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 5046 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 7520 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 11097 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 15820 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo02:39 PM • 5496 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 3276 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 8586 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 13128 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 23576 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Cruise missile
Euro
Hand grenade

Tesla makes Cybertruck more expensive even as sales plummet - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The most expensive Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast pickup truck now costs $15,000 more. The price change occurred without official announcements amid weak sales of the model.

Tesla makes Cybertruck more expensive even as sales plummet - Media

The most expensive Tesla Cybertruck pickup, known as Cyberbeast, is now $15,000 more expensive. The change happened overnight, and the company did not advertise the price increase anywhere, reports Inside Evs, writes UNN.

Details

For the extra money, the company offers its so-called fully autonomous (supervised) driver assistance suite, which typically costs $8,000, as well as unlimited supercharging, a four-year premium service package, and premium connectivity.

All of this is wrapped in a mandatory "Luxe package" that is not available for other trim levels. This means that if someone wants the most powerful and fastest Cybertruck, the tri-motor Cyberbeast, they will have to shell out $117,235, even if they don't need the extra options. At the same time, the federal tax credit of $7,500 is not available for this trim level when purchased with cash, as its MSRP exceeds $80,000.

With additional options and a higher price, the Cybertruck Cyberbeast now costs almost as much as the Rivian R1T quad bike, which is more powerful (1205 horsepower vs. 845 horsepower), faster (0 to 96 kilometers per hour in 2.5 seconds vs. 2.6 seconds), and has a longer range (544 kilometers vs. 515 kilometers).

The only way to get a Cybertruck without additional features is to choose a cheaper version, either the basic Long Range for $72,235 or the mid-range all-wheel drive for $82,235.

Tesla owners can now buy "indestructible" wheels09.08.25, 11:51 • 4482 views

The change comes as Cybertruck sales have been, to say the least, weak. In the second quarter, the controversial angular electric pickup recorded its worst sales performance of the year, with only 4,306 units finding new homes in three months.

Tesla made a similarly confusing decision regarding the slow-selling Model S and Model X late last week. The company added the same mandatory Luxe package to the trim levels of both models, raising the final price by $10,000.

Given the low sales figures for the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck, Tesla has long relied on the mass-produced Model 3 and Model Y to make money. However, the decision to make its most expensive cars even more expensive by stuffing them with features that people don't need will not help move things in the right direction.

Addition

Tesla officially unveiled the new 6-seat Model YL in China. Its price starts from 339,000 Chinese yuan, and deliveries will begin in September.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Auto
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
China